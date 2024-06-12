Wuthering Waves has been extremely generous to the player base, offering multiple free characters at the beginning of their journey. However, this has created a gap in the weapon department, as there aren’t nearly as many choices to choose from unless Rovers acquire them from the gacha system. While there is a 5-star weapon selector reward waiting at Union Level 45, it will take some time to reach that milestone. Until then, players may be wondering about the best craftable weapons to use.

The crafting system has an exclusive option for every weapon archetype. Moreover, they can be easily refined, which, in turn, will amplify their passive effect.

This article lists some of the best craftable weapons in Wuthering Waves as of patch 1.0 in no particular order. Do note that the current character roster influences the choices below.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

What are the best craftable weapons in Wuthering Waves?

The following is a list of all the best craftable weapons in Wuthering Waves:

1) Pistols#26

Pistols#26 (Image via Kuro Games)

Easily one of the best craftable weapons in Wuthering Waves, the Pistol#26 is a terrific option for most ranged characters who wield this archetype.

You are looking at Chixia and Alto in particular, as they take on the role of the primary DPS. They lack the ability to counterattack in Wuthering Waves, so you have to rely on dodges. However, as long as they sustain no damage, the pistol will increase their ATK by 6% for two stacks.

Even if the Resonator takes any damage, they will lose stack to recover 5% HP under the weapon’s effect, which is a nice thing to have.

2) Gauntlets#21D

Gauntlets#21D (Image via Kuro Games)

Crafting this weapon should be on your bucket list if you have any Gauntlet users on your team. Gauntlet users excel at close-quarter combat, which also demands perfect dodging skills.

If you are able to execute the maneuver, Gauntlets#21D will grant multiple bonus effects. For starters, the wielder’s Dodge Counter DMG will be increased by 50%. In addition, they will recover 5% HP when the attack hits an enemy. Not to forget, the passive also provides an 8% ATK boost when the resonator activates dash or dodge.

3) Rectifier#25

Rectifier#25 (Image via Kuro Games)

Most Rectifier users in Wuthering Waves either serve as a support unit or become sub-DPS. Therefore, they require Energy Regen, which is the sub-stat of Rectifier#25. The only other alternative is Variation, but it is locked behind the gacha wall.

The passive from Rectifier#25 heals a Resonator by 5% when their HP falls below 60%. The effect is triggered once every eight seconds, which is enough time to switch over to another character and deal damage.

Lastly, the weapon also offers a 12% bonus ATK if the character’s HP is above 60%.

