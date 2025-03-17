7 best game bundles at the Steam Spring Sale 2025

The Steam Spring Sale 2025 is here, and with it comes some of the best game bundles at unbeatable discounts. Whether you're into tactical shooters, immersive sims, or sprawling open-world adventures, this sale has a little something for everyone. The sale ends on March 20, 2025.

Ad

If you're looking to bulk up your library with legendary franchises and genre-defining games, here are the top seven bundles you won’t want to miss.

Best game bundles to buy during Steam Spring Sale 2025

1) Valve Complete Pack – $24.62 (-79%)

Valve Complete Pack consists of 20 games (Image via Valve)

For any self-proclaimed Steam gamer, the Valve Complete Pack is a must-have. Boasting all of Valve's greatest hits, this collection offers a crossover of FPS classics, co-op masterpieces, and revolutionary multiplayer titles.

Ad

Trending

From the strategic ferocity of Counter-Strike to the brain-twisting puzzles of Portal and the legendary storytelling of Half-Life, this bundle is a journey through gaming history. Gamers also gain access to Left 4 Dead 1 & 2, Dota 2, and Team Fortress 2, so both solo-player nostalgia and multiplayer carnage are included. At 79% off, it's a bargain.

Steam buy link

Check out: Best RPG deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025

2) The Arkane Collection – $48.13 (-74%)

You get 8 games in the Arkane Collection (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

For those who love choice-driven gameplay and deep world-building, The Arkane Collection is a must-have. Known for its stealth mechanics, immersive storytelling, and dynamic combat, this bundle contains some of Arkane Studios’ most celebrated games.

Ad

You get the entire Dishonored series, the mind-bending Deathloop, the criminally underrated Prey, and the classic Dark Messiah of Might and Magic. Even Redfall is included for those curious about Arkane’s open-world co-op shooter. At 74% off, it’s a fantastic way to experience one of gaming’s most creative studios.

Steam buy link

3) Batman: Arkham Collection – $8.99 (-85%)

One of the hit superhero stealth games collection (Image via WB Games)

No other superhero game franchise has captured the essence of its source material quite like the Batman: Arkham series. This bundle includes Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight, along with all DLCs for Arkham Knight.

Ad

With fluid combat, gripping detective gameplay, and an immersive open-world Gotham, these games set the standard for action-adventure storytelling. At just $8.99, this is the best way to experience the Dark Knight's definitive gaming journey.

Steam buy link

4) Metro Saga Bundle – $11.51 (-81%)

A still from Metro Exodus (Image via Deep Silver)

For players who love story-driven FPS games with survival elements, the Metro Saga Bundle is a great option. This bundle includes the Metro 2033 Redux, Metro Last Light Redux, and Metro Exodus Gold Edition, which features both expansions.

Ad

Set in a hauntingly atmospheric post-apocalyptic Russia, the Metro series blends horror, stealth, and intense firefights. Metro Exodus, the latest entry, expands on the formula with large sandbox environments, deeper survival mechanics, and a gripping narrative. At 81% off, this bundle delivers one of the most immersive FPS experiences out there.

Steam buy link

5) Ghost Recon Bundle – $23.80 (-82%)

Go stealth in Ghost Recon (Image via Ubisoft)

If tactical shooters are your thing, then the Ghost Recon Bundle is an absolute must. Featuring six games spanning over 20 years, this collection takes you through the evolution of Tom Clancy’s elite military shooter franchise.

Ad

From the classic squad-based tactics of the early Ghost Recon games to the massive open-world freedom of Wildlands and Breakpoint, this bundle offers hundreds of hours of strategic military gameplay. At 82% off, it’s a golden opportunity to command the Ghosts and take on some of the toughest missions in gaming.

Steam buy link

6) Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy – $11.19 (-78%)

The Definitive Survivor collection (Image via Crystal Dynamics || Feral Interactive)

If you’re looking for cinematic action-adventure games packed with exploration, survival, and puzzle-solving, then Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy is one of the best game bundles you can grab.

Ad

This bundle includes Tomb Raider (2013), Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, chronicling Lara Croft’s origin story as she transforms from a young explorer into the legendary Tomb Raider. With stunning visuals, thrilling combat, and rich storytelling, this trilogy delivers one of the best modern adventure experiences. At 78% off, it’s an unmissable deal for action-adventure fans.

Steam buy link

7) Assassin's Creed Bundle – $115.73 (-75%)

AC mega bundle in Steam Spring Sale 2025 (Image via Ubisoft)

For history buffs and stealth-action lovers, the Assassin’s Creed Bundle is one of the most content-packed collections in the sale. With 13 Assassin’s Creed games, this bundle spans centuries, taking players from Ancient Greece and Egypt to the Italian Renaissance and beyond.

Ad

From the classic Ezio Trilogy to fan-favorite Black Flag and the massive RPGs Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, this bundle is a dream for any open-world enthusiast. Prior to going for the upcoming AC shadows, at 75% off, it’s the ultimate way to experience Ubisoft’s flagship franchise.

Steam buy link

Check out more articles on Steam Spring Sale 2025 below :

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.