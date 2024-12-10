5 best heroes to duo with Groot in Marvel Rivals

Groot in Marvel Rivals is a difficult hero to find a perfect pair with as the hero can be used in different playstyles. Fortunately, his ability kit is quite consistent and mainly focuses on zone control and creating damaging walls to assist in team fights. This is a character who can take a lot of punches but requires assistance when it comes to maintaining map control.

Groot's large health pool makes the hero a dependable companion when running into the open on the frontlines. His ability to create walls can save the team from incoming damage temporarily and create spaces for isolated fights. This is a great way to target weaker heroes in the enemy team composition and score kills. His ultimate ability is a great way to disrupt team fights and disorient strategies.

This article will highlight some of the most effective characters to play with Groot in Marvel Rivals.

Editor’s Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Who are the best heroes to duo with Groot in Marvel Rivals?

1) Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon gets along well with Groot in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Rocket is arguably Groot’s most iconic duo, thanks to their Planet X Pals synergy. Rocket can ride on Groot’s shoulders, granting both heroes bonus damage reduction. This boosts Rocket’s survivability, making it easier for him to use his utility tools effectively.

To maximize this duo, Rocket players should carefully position their C.Y.A. or B.R.B. devices behind cover, as they can be destroyed easily. Groot’s ability to soak up damage allows Rocket to focus on dishing out precision strikes and supporting allies. However, Rocket's vulnerability to dives requires the duo to stick together, leveraging Groot’s durability as a frontline tank.

2) Jeff the Land Shark

Jeff works great with Groot in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Another pal from Planet X, Jeff is a healer with the ability to move around that Groot can take advantage of. Like Rocket, Jeff can ride on Groot's shoulders for some damage reduction bonus. Moreover, Jeff's healing splash can help the tank stay alive for a long time.

Jeff's Hide and Seek has no cooldown, so he can retreat or reposition when things get critical. On top of it, he can swallow enemies and remove them from the game using his ultimate. This can be combined with Groot's control of space to make game-changing plays.

3) The Punisher

The Punisher works well with Groot in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Punisher complements Groot's tanking skills with his ability to control space and apply consistent pressure. His shotgun and assault rifle also cover different ranges, making him a versatile damage dealer. He can even position himself alongside Groot in the frontline for maximum damage output.

Punisher's turret is more effective when used with Groot as it can be deployed behind Groot's bulky body for extra protection. Again, positioning is key since The Punisher has no mobility and entirely relies on map control. Groot's durability mitigates this weakness somewhat, allowing The Punisher more opportunities to shine in objective-based scenarios.

4) Hela

Hela works effectively with Groot in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Hela’s long-range crowd control and high burst potential provide a great contrast to Groot’s tanky, close-range focus. By holding a flank or taking advantageous positions, Hela can pick off enemies distracted by Groot. Her Soul Drainer ability, which stuns grouped enemies, works beautifully with Groot’s ability to cluster enemies and soak up hits.

Hela’s ultimate, Goddess of Death, is devastating when paired with Groot’s frontline presence. Groot draws attention and absorbs damage, allowing Hela to rain Nastrond Crows from above. However, positioning is key for Hela—if she’s caught out, even Groot won’t be able to save her.

5) Namor

Namor works efficiently with Groot in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Namor makes a great aggressive duo with Groot. As a Ranged DPS, Namor dishes out high damage from a distance while Groot tanks the frontlines. Namor's Blessing of the Deep helps him reposition and escape danger. Moreover, his Horn of Proteus ultimate locks down enemies, pairing well with Groot’s crowd control to trap foes and give the Duelist a safe window to deal damage.

Together, Namor provides ranged offense while Groot absorbs damage, making them a strong, well-rounded pair.

Groot in Marvel Rivals is not the most agile hero on the roster. The ability kit is also stationary and does not have any mobility. This makes Groot a difficult hero to master as he does not scale well in a solo environment. That said, you can pair him up with different heroes or villains to create effective strategies and win more matches.

Groot can play to protect the support heroes of the team. This makes it difficult for enemies to launch flank attacks against the backline. You can also create walls around rotations to block some routes temporarily and evade incoming attacks.

