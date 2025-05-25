Best strategy and layouts for Confrontation Scenario in Genshin Impact

Operation Downpour Simulation is a new Genshin Impact minigame released in version 5.6. The event will be available till June 3, 2025. It offers two different modes, featuring many stages you must complete to earn all the rewards. The Confrontation Scenario is the second mode of this event, where you can match up against other players. You must create a defense layout to defend against attacks from other players. Moreover, you must make a troop lineup to attack their bases.

Ad

Let's explore the best strategies and layouts for the Confrontation Scenario in the new Operation Downpour Simulation event in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact Operation Downpour Simulation event guide

Best strategies for Confrontation Scenario in Genshin Impact

Keep in mind that both your attack and defense in the Confrontation Scenario are essential in the new event. You cannot change your attack lineup after starting the battle with a player.

Ad

Trending

Moreover, you will still get many points even if you lose these battles against other players. You only need 5,000 points in this new mode to gain all the rewards. However, you can keep playing this event even after getting the rewards.

Also read: 8 best characters for Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss

1) Deal with the opponent's Suppression Specialist Mek - Ousia first

Suppression Specialist Mek - Ousia defensive unit in the new event (Image via HoYoverse)

The Mek enemy is the most annoying in the Confrontation Scenario mode. It can easily kill most airborne units with its special attacks. However, it is pretty easy to deal with it.

Ad

The Mek is slow to deal with land units and has a slower attack. You can use units such as Electro Samachurls, Hilichurl Grenadiers, or Hilichurls to deal with this enemy. Most other units in the Confrontation Scenario are not as good as the Mek at defeating airborne enemies, and you can easily kill most of them with Cryo Spectres.

Also read: 6 most popular teams in Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss

2) Choose your attacking lineup wisely

Ad

These are all available units that you can use in your attacking lineup (Image via HoYoverse)

Choosing your attack lineup is crucial for winning. You can select one unit each or multiple copies of the same unit. However, it is recommended that you use multiple copies of specific units to attack.

Ad

Cryo Spectres, Hilichurl Grenadiers, Electro Samachurls, and Eroded Avatar of Lava are some of the best units in this gamemode. Furthermore, you can use a combination of some of them to break through enemies' defenses easily. If used correctly, others, such as Hydro Mimics and Ruin Graders, can also work as great distraction units.

Also read: Best Genshin Impact Mellow Manor arrangements

3) Use Cryo Specters and Electro Samachurls in your lineup

Ad

Details of Cryo Specters in the new event (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Electro Samachurls have less health, they have a good attack range. Moreover, they can easily deal with the Suppression Specialist Mek enemy if you are positioned well with the Samachurls. You can also use units such as Ruin Graders to distract the enemy's attacks, and deploy the Samachurls behind them to deal a lot of damage.

Ad

Cryo Specters are the best airborne units that can deal with the Frostarm Lawachurl and Large Hydro Slimes in the opponent's base. However, you must deal with enemies like the Mek and the Treasure Hoarders before deploying them.

Also read: Genshin Impact official cookbook is now available for pre-order: Here's how to do it

4) Use a combination of Hilichurl Grenadiers and Eroding Avatar of Lava for attack

Eroding Avatar of Lava unit in the new Operation Downpour Simulation event (Image via HoYoverse)

The combination of Hilichurl Grenadiers and Eroding Avatar of Lava works wonders in the new Confrontation Scenario. They are great at breaking the wooden shields in the opponent's bases.

Ad

Moreover, you can first use the Eroding Avatar of Lava to distract the enemy's attacks, then deploy the Hilichurl Grenadiers behind them for additional damage. Since the Lava units have higher HP pools, they can stay alive longer and shield the Grenadiers, who have less HP.

However, your positioning is the most important when deploying both of these units, so check the location of enemies twice before using them.

Also read: 10 most popular characters in Genshin Impact 5.6 Spiral Abyss

Ad

5) Try to spot the location of the enemy's traps first

Description of Anti-Personnel Mines in the Operation Downpour Simulation event (Image via HoYoverse)

Most players will use a combination of specific traps, which can damage your units. Other players can deploy two types of traps: Shackling Mines and Anti-Personnel Mines.

Ad

The Shackling Mine can trap and imprison some of your pieces for a particular duration. The Anti-Personnel Mines deal massive damage and can easily kill most smaller units. Moreover, they can also target the flying units such as Cryo Specters and Electro Cicins.

Generally, players would place these mines in spaces near the Command Center or Forward Base. If you find an empty block near these buildings, you should expect a Shackling or an Anti-Personnel mine in this area. Moreover, some players would also cleverly use the Shackling mines near their defensive pieces. Try to avoid deploying units in these empty spaces if possible.

Ad

Also read: Best tips to beat Lava Dragon Statue in Genshin Impact

Best layouts for Confrontation Scenario

Each layout has advantages and disadvantages, depending on your desired defensive options. No layout is impenetrable, and the defensive lineups for most players can be dealt with if you have the right units.

1) Layout 1

Layout 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a good defensive layout for obtaining all the rewards from the new mode. However, keep in mind that the Cryo Whopperflowers in this lineup could be easily dealt with, and they only serve as a distraction. The Treasure Hoarders: Pyro Potioneers are the main damage dealers and can attack all kinds of enemies.

Ad

Similarly, the Frostarm Lawachurl is also an excellent distraction for opponents. Although they have a small range and cannot attack flying units, they can deal massive AoE damage to ground units.

Also read: 14 Genshin Impact characters we are excited to meet in future

2) Layout 2

Layout 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Although this layout is riskier than the others, it is great for defending the Command Center, as most units are near this building. Moreover, the Shackling Mine trap here imprisons the opponents as soon as they enter, and the other units can freely attack these trapped units.

Ad

Also read: Best shield characters in Genshin Impact

3) Layout 3

Layout 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

This is one of the best defensive layouts, with ample traps and strong units defending most buildings. The Large Hydro Slimes have a long range and can easily protect the first Forward Base. Moreover, the Hydro Slimes can significantly damage smaller units when coupled with the two Shackling Mines.

Ad

Furthermore, the Mek and Treasure Hoarder units heavily defend the Command Center. They can protect against both kinds of enemies, and to get to this point, players will have to first deal with the Frostarm Lawachurl. Since other buildings are heavily strengthened, you can only use two Anti-Personnel mines beside the final Forward Base.

Also read: Skirk's leaked kit spells bad news for future Genshin Impact characters

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.