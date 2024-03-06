The core function of Support Class Legends is to boost the team's survivability. in Apex Legends' Olympus, with its open areas and quick rotation, points like Phase Runner often lead to teams getting separated more often. Support perks like crafting expired banners with Replicators help in getting teammates back in the game.

They add to the team's arsenal by accessing blue Extended Supply Bins containing essential items, and providing high-tier weapons and healing items. There are six total Support Class Legends in the game, each having a unique set of abilities.

Apex Legends: Support Class Legend tier list for Olympus

Support Class Tier List for Apex Legends (Image via Tiermaker)

To win a game in Olympus, the squad needs to be balanced and have a combination of different Legend Classes. Support Class Legends may not deal high damage, but they actively help by providing healing, cover, and amenities. As such, they add that extra edge for victory.

The Support Class Legends tier list ranks these characters based on their practical application in Olympus. They are classified into five tiers: A, B, and C, with A being the highest and C being the lowest.

A-tier

Loba

Loba (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Olympus is a vast map with various open areas and multi-level buildings. This makes it challenging to find enough loot. Loba's ability to find gear for herself and her teammates via her passive ability, Eye for Quality, is sublime.

Loba's Ultimate, Black Market makes her a valuable Legend on any map, especially Olympus with its spread-out loot distribution. Her tactical, Burglar’s Best Friend, also helps her to teleport at medium to long distances, which makes her a viable option for quick retreats.

Lifeline

Lifeline (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Lifeline's healing drone is one of the finest Support abilities, and can heal multiple teammates at once and can even revive herself and her teammates in between fights. She's best paired with the aggressive Assault Class in Apex Legends due to her Revive Drone ability.

Her Care Package ultimate can provide a significant boost of high-quality loot, potentially including armor, weapons, and healing items. She is an ideal Support Class Legend as she can provide healing and rev utility during aggressive encounters in Olympus.

B-tier

Mirage

Mirage (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Mirage is not a traditional Support Class Legend. His deceptive abilities can be incredibly useful for confusing enemies and creating opportunities for revives and flanks.

Mirage's passive ability Now You See Me renders him invisible when downed and when reviving downed allies. His ultimate, Life of the Party, is a great fit for the chaotic third-party encounters in Olympus, which creates clones of himself, making it hard for the enemies to spot the real one.

Conduit

Conduit (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Conduit's passive, Savior's Speed, grants a burst of speed when running toward teammates outside of the tactical range, allowing her to support them quickly. Unlike traditional defensive ultimates, Conduits ultimate disrupts enemies rather than directly protecting allies. It deploys an array of shield-jamming devices that damage and slow enemies.

Conduit's abilities can be used offensively and defensively depending on the situation. Her kit encourages movement and proactive engagement, making her a good Support Class Legend for a fast-paced map like Olympus.

C-tier

Gibraltar

Gibraltar (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Gibraltar, while a strong defensive Legend, finds himself In a difficult position on Olympus. His abilities are not very mobile, making it challenging for him to quickly adapt to rapidly changing situations on Olympus's open battlefield.

Gibraltar's Gun Shield and Dome Shield offer certain defensive advantages, but their effectiveness is reduced in open areas compared to close-quarters combat scenarios in Olympus. Enemy Legends can easily reposition or outrun the protection of his abilities in open spaces.

Newcastle

Newcastle (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Newcastle's ultimate creates a fortified area, encouraging teammates to regroup and heal or plan their next move. He can be a good choice on Olympus if the players prioritize a defensive playstyle.

Newcastle's abilities are more situational than the rest of the Support Class in Apex Legends. His abilities can be crucial for holding positions and protecting teammates, especially during rotations and defending points. His impact might not be consistent across all situations, particularly when aggressive team play is needed.

