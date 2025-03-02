5 best things to look forward to in Honkai Star Rail in March 2025

Like most months, March is packed with Honkai Star Rail content. Since version 3.1 was just released, Trailblazers are likely busy trying to finish most of the new content that debuted with the patch. Besides that, players are quite excited to see what announcements and content the devs will release this month.

Ad

We discuss the five best things you should look forward to in March 2025.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

5 things you should look forward to in Honkai Star Rail in March 2025

1) Mydei’s release

Mydei (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the key highlights of March 2025 is Mydei’s debut in Honkai Star Rail. He is scheduled to be released with the second phase of the ongoing version 3.1 patch. Mydei was first introduced to players during v3.0’s Trailblaze Mission. Later, HoYoverse announced him as a playable character in the v3.1 drip marketing campaign.

Ad

Trending

In the version 3.1 special program livestream, the devs revealed Mydei’s banner and the 4-star that will accompany him. According to the official info, this Chrysos Heir will be featured alongside Xueyi, Arlan, and Natasha when the banner becomes available.

2) Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 drip marketing campaign

Cipher is expected to be announced in version 3.3 drip marketing campaign (Image via HoYoverse)

Right after Mydei’s release, the Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 drip marketing campaign is expected to commence. Since several Amphoreus characters are yet to be released, players are eagerly waiting for the campaign to commence to know which characters will become playable in future updates.

Ad

According to the schedule that HoYoverse usually follows, the version 3.3 drip marketing campaign could begin on March 25, 2025, revealing the first playable 5-star of the patch.

3) Honkai Star Rail version 3.2 special program livestream

Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)

After the version 3.3 drip marketing campaign ends, the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 special program livestream will likely take place. Like most special program live telecasts, HoYoverse will showcase the two 5-star characters, Anaxa and Castorice’s abilities, and animations to all viewers.

Ad

Trailblazers can expect the version 3.2 livestream to commence on March 28, 2025. Although it's just a speculation, HoYoverse has been following this same routine for the past year and is expected to follow the same for the upcoming live telecast.

4) Apocalyptic Shadow refresh

The current Apocalyptic Shadow (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Besides new content, players look forward to completing various end-game activities. In Honkai Star Rail, such activities usually refresh after a while, allowing many Trailblazers to complete them. Fully finishing one end-game activity will net players a decent amount of Stellar Jades that can be used to roll in various gacha banners.

Ad

Among all the end-game activities this gacha title offers, Apocalyptic Shadow is scheduled to be refreshed in March 2025. This allows all players to challenge the activity to acquire all rewards if they fully complete all stages with 3 stars.

5) Pure Fiction reset

The current Pure Fiction (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Like Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction is scheduled to receive a reset in March 2025. Similar to the former, the latter features four stages that will be reset and Trailblazers will get to complete them again.

Ad

Once the activity resets, players can challenge the brand-new Pure Fiction stages and acquire the rewards. If Trailblazers complete all stages with 3 stars, they will get around 800x Stellar Jades. Out of the four stages this activity offers, the first two are quite easy to complete while the latter two are much harder.

Check out the following section for more Honkai Star Rail articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.