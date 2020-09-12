Downloading full GTA 5 APK for Android is illegal and will harm your mobile device

GTA 5 is the latest instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series. Even though it was released seven years ago, the game still holds its ground courtesy of the extensive open world it offers and the ever-evolving online mode. Such is the popularity of GTA 5 that some users even want to experience its gameplay on their mobile devices.

There are many videos and websites on the internet that claim to provide the APK link of the game. In this article, we discuss the legitimacy of such GTA 5 APK files and how they might harm your device.

Also Read: GTA 5 cheats PC PDF download.

Downloading full GTA 5 APK for Android will your mobile device

Rockstar Games have ported several games from the GTA series onto mobile devices. However, no games from the HD era have been ported.

GTA 5 has been officially made available only for the following platforms:

PlayStation 3

Xbox 360

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Microsoft Windows

The game has also been announced for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Advertisement

GTA 5 isn’t available for the mobile platform yet, and all the APK files circulating on the internet are 100% illegal and fake. Moreover, these files may contain malware and viruses which might be disguised as game files.

The developers of the game do not support these APK files, so players should avoid downloading and installing such files.

Players can instead try out the following games from the Grand Theft Auto series on their mobile devices:

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Also Read: GTA Vice City free APK download for Android: Google Play Store is the only legal way to download the game on mobile