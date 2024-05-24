“Faide aimbot??”: Popular Apex Legends streamer suspected of cheating

Faide, one of the most popular players in the Apex Legends community, recently played in the ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) showmatch ahead of the release of, Alter, the new character. He is known for his fast-paced gunfights and rapid execution of movement techniques. However, some of his audience seems to suspect him using third-party assistance in a live stream.

“Faide aimbot?? How’d he know that guy was there???”

A Redditor named PurpleClamp posted a 15-second clip from Faide’s past live stream on the social media platform. This post gained about 2700 upvotes and almost a thousand comments, as people opined on the incident. While several players tried to defend him, others claimed it was the result of cheats.

The uploaded video is slowed, so the actual events happened a lot quicker. You can see that the player is taking a gunfight with an enemy legend on top of the bridge from the start. When he re-engages in the fight and shoots out a few bullets, the enemy runs away and takes cover.

Faide continues to shoot but his aim suddenly takes a left turn and seems to get stuck on the wall - this is where the audience gets suspicious. The gun keeps firing till he manually reloads it. A short while later, another player emerges from the same direction but the clip ends before anyone is knocked down. This is the primary point that everyone has noted and claims that the streamer must have used an aimbot software.

The reasoning in the comment section about Faide using an illegal third-party tool, called Aimbot, could explain the snappy aim on an enemy that was not even visible yet. The clip also contains audio and there was simply zero sound of the second player’s movement or gunshots.

However, this cannot be confirmed with a simple slowed-down 15-second clip from a complete live stream. Faide might have spotted the enemy team spread out in the area before engaging and only tried to cover himself from a different direction. There is also a chance that the player appearing at the exact spot is a complete coincidence.

Comments from Apex Legends players (Image via Reddit.com)

It is important to note that Faide has played in different tournaments and also showcased great gameplay in the official ALGS showmatch for Alter. These facts can easily overthrow any suspicions since his playstyle is quick and snappy.

The doubts can only be cleared after an official investigation from either the publishers of Apex Legends or the developers themselves.

Are there cheaters in Apex Legends?

There have been reports of the game having a large number of cheaters. If you happen to come across one of them, you should report them in-game so that the account can be investigated. Apex Legends does have an anti-cheat system but might require an update to bolster the game’s defenses and protect its integrity in future updates.

