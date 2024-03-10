Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to complete Beneath Still Waters

Beneath Still Waters is one of the Aerith-bonding quests that you will come across in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You will receive it from the Junon community board, and it will ask you to help the Midgar Seventh Infantry to defeat a powerful fiend. This is why the mission is also called the Midgar Seventh Infantry Request, and is one of the harder pieces of side content that you will get in the game.

You will get to unlock it only after you have completed Tides of War and Worry, where you have to put up a dolphin show.

Today’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide will go over how you can complete Beneath Still Waters.

How to easily complete Beneath Still Waters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To be able to complete Beneath Still Waters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, here are a few things you will need to do:

Accept the quest from the notice board, and then head to the quest-giver. After interacting with them, you will then be tasked to defeat the Cornered Fiend. The fiend is a Hell Rider II, and after beating it, it will flee.

Once it runs away, you will need to track the scent that it has left behind. Use the Up D-pad button when mounting your Chocobo to interact with the red question mark. Now, just tilt the right controller stick to the direction in which the scent leads.

As you track down the fiend, you will encounter more others along the way. Keep pursuing the Hell Rider II after defeating them. The trail will eventually lead you to the Fallen Citadel, where the final showdown will take place.

The Fiend will not flee anymore and will make a last stand. Defeat it, and you will have successfully completed Beneath Still Waters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

The Hell Rider II can be a difficult enemy to overcome, so make sure your strategy is on point and you are keeping up the pressure to break their guard.

Once you have been able to defeat the fiend, you will get the following rewards:

Telluric Scriptures Vol. VI (10 Aerith SP)

Aerith Relationship Strengthened

10 Party EXP

Player EXP (scaled to your level)

Completing Beneath the Waves is important if you are looking to romance Aerith by the end of the narrative. This quest is a part of her Gold Saucer challenge in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.