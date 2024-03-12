Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to complete Victims of Circumstances

Victims of Circumstances is the final Yuffie bonding mission that you get to complete in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The quest is given to you in the Cosmo Canyon Region after you have reached Chapter 12.

The quest is also known as the Treveler’s Request and is given to you by Zhijie. The NPC will ask you to go after an underground worm and then defeat it, You will need a Vibrodetector for this mission, and it is one of the trickier side quests that you will unlock in the game.

Today’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide will go over some of the things you need to do to complete Victims of Circumstances.

How to easily complete Victims of Circumstances in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To complete Victims of Circumstances in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you will be required to first accept the quest from the Cosmo Canyon Region after you have reached chapter 12. Once you have met Zhijie, the quest giver, you need to do the following:

Purchase a Vibrodetector from a Moogle Emporium. To do this, make sure to visit a Moogle Vendor whom you can find in any region of the game at the “Moogle Intel” marker. To unlock the one at Cosmo Canyon, you need to complete the minigame where you capture Moogles to unlock the vendor. Once the Vendor is available, buy a Vibrodetector for three Moogle Medals.

Once you have the instrument, you need to track down the worm. Upon pressing the Up D-Pad button, you will see a light beam; the shorter the light beam, the more vibration there will be, and the closer the worm is to your location.

If you directly want the location of the fiend, make your way about 450m southeast of the question mark. There, to the south of Activation Intel 3, you will find the worm.

Once you track it, the worm will escape again; this time, you need to chase it to the northeast corner of the desert. It’s directly north of Phenomenon Intel 2 and west of Activation Intel 5. Here, you will be ambushed by two Desert Sahagins and a Stone Golem.

Once you have beaten them, make your way back to the southeast and to the north of Activation Intel 3. You will finally face the worm here, so make sure you use Ice attacks and pressure it by hitting its stomach when it goes to swallow rocks. Make sure to avoid its swallow attack at all costs.

Once you have beaten the worm, make sure to go back to Zhijie to complete the quest. You will get the following as a reward:

Magnify Materia

Yuffie Relationship Strengthened

10 Party EXP

Player EXP (scaled to your level)

