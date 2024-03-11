Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to complete Woodland Vigil

The Woodland Vigil sidequest unlocks considerably late into the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth narrative. It’s the final Aerith mission, which will help you grow quite close to her and be able to romance her during the Golden Saucer challenge.

The mission is also called Cissnei’s second Request, and to complete it, you'll need to help Cissnei defeat an extremely powerful fiend in the area.

You can accept the quest from the Gongaga Village Community Noticeboard in the Gongaga Region. However, it can only be accepted after you've completed the Escape from Endless Writer’s Block side quest.

It’s one of the trickier quests to complete, and this Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide will go over how you can complete Woodland Vigil, which is the final Aerith bonding quest.

How to easily complete Woodland Vigil in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Expand Tweet

To complete the Woodland Vigil quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you will first be required to accept the quest from the Community Noticeboard in Gongaga Village. After that, you will need to do the following:

Talk to the quest giver at Felicia Commons, who will then ask you to head to the Observation Towers and survey the area. The goal is to use your binoculars to notice any Suspicious Movement in the area.

There are four spots in total that you will need to check out. For the first one, look to the East. Once you identify the anomaly, investigate it. Head to the area and then spot the Grandhorn Wardens. Defeat them and head back to the Observation Tower.

Now look for Suspicious Movement to the South. Head to the area, and you will be fighting various fiends. Once you have dealt with them, make your way back to the Observation tower once again.

This time, look for a very large shadow to the East. Once you spot it, go there, and you will be faced with a Giantoad. It’s one of the hardest enemies to take down. So make sure you are pressuring it.

Once you've dealt with it, make your way back to Cissnei and answer her questions in whichever way you want.

Expand Tweet

Once you've completed the Woodland Vigil quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you will gain the following rewards:

Fortunes Untold Vol. VI (10 Cait Sith SP)

Aerith Relationship Strengthened

10 Party EXP

Player EXP (scaled to your level)

The Woodland Vigil mission is the final Aerith bonding quest you will complete to unlock her Gold Saucer romance scene.