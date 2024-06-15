Galactic Sports Store shop event in Apex Legends: Prices, what's included, and more

The Galactic Sports Store shop event in Apex Legends offers players a chance to get their hands on premium customizations for weapons and characters in the game. The event features limited-time cosmetics that can enhance the overall gameplay experience. These items are available at discounted prices.
The article takes a look at everything there is to know about the Galactic Sports Store shop event in Apex Legends, including all related items, prices, and more.
All bundles and items in the Galactic Sports Store shop event in Apex Legends
Players can get the following bundles from the Galactic Sports Store shop event in Apex Legends:
- Flashy Finish Apex Pack Bundle
- Aero Athlete Apex Pack Bundle
- Motohound Apex Pack Bundle
- Galactic Sports 20-Sticker Pack Thematic Pack Bundle
- Galactic Sports Sticker Series 007 Thematic Pack
- Flashy Finish Bundle
- Aero Athlete Bundle
- Motohound Bundle
- Solo Match Wraith Emote
- Off The Leash Valkyrie Emote
- Half Pipe Bloodhound Emote
Prices of all bundles and items in Galactic Sports Store shop event in Apex Legends
Here are the prices of all the bundles in the Galactic Sports Store shop event in Apex Legends:
- Flashy Finish Apex Pack Bundle: 6,500 Apex Coins (4000 after 39% discount)
- Aero Athlete Apex Pack Bundle: 6,500 Apex Coins (4000 after 39% discount)
- Motohound Apex Pack Bundle: 5,800 Apex Coins (4000 after 31% discount)
- Galactic Sports 20-Sticker Pack Thematic Pack: 6,000 Apex Coins
- Galactic Sports Sticker Series 007 Thematic Pack: 300 Apex Coins
- Flashy Finish Bundle: 4,600 Apex Coins (2,500 after 45% discount)
- Aero Athlete Bundle: 4,600 Apex Coins (2,500 after 45% discount)
- Motohound Bundle: 3,800 Apex Coins (2,500 after 34 % discount)
- Solo Match Wraith Emote: 1,000 Apex Coins
- Off The Leash Valkyrie Emote: 1,000 Apex Coins
- Half Pipe Bloodhound Emote: 1,000 Apex Coins
What can you expect from the bundles in the Galactic Sports Store shop event in Apex Legends?
Players can get the following items from the bundles in the Galactic Sports Store shop event:
Flashy Finish Apex Pack Bundle
- Flashy Finish Wraith Skin
- Triple Killz Flatline Skin
- Speedy Style Wraith Frame
- 20 Apex Packs
Aero Athlete Apex Pack Bundle
- Aero Athlete Valkyrie Skin
- Bullet Volley R-99 Skin
- Power Spiked Valkyrie Frame
- 20 Apex Packs
Flashy Finish
- Speedy Style Wraith Frame
- Flashy Finish Wraith Skin
- Triple Killz Flatline Skin
Motohound Apex Pack Bundle
- Motohound Bloodhound Skin
- Downshift Desert Bloodhound Frame
- Halfr Pipe Bloodhound Emote
- 20 Apex Packs
Aero Athlete Bundle
- Aero Athlete Valkyrie Skin
- Bullet Volley R-99 Skin
- Power Spiked Valkyrie Frame
Motohound Bundle
- Motohound Bloodhound Skin
- Downshift Desert Bloodhound Frame
- Halfr Pipe Bloodhound Emote
That concludes our guide to the Galactic Sports Store shop event in Apex Legends.
