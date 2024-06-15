Galactic Sports Store shop event in Apex Legends: Prices, what's included, and more

The Galactic Sports Store shop event in Apex Legends offers players a chance to get their hands on premium customizations for weapons and characters in the game. The event features limited-time cosmetics that can enhance the overall gameplay experience. These items are available at discounted prices.

The article takes a look at everything there is to know about the Galactic Sports Store shop event in Apex Legends, including all related items, prices, and more.

All bundles and items in the Galactic Sports Store shop event in Apex Legends

Flashy Finish Wraith bundle in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment, @HYPERMYST/YouTube)

Players can get the following bundles from the Galactic Sports Store shop event in Apex Legends:

Flashy Finish Apex Pack Bundle

Aero Athlete Apex Pack Bundle

Motohound Apex Pack Bundle

Galactic Sports 20-Sticker Pack Thematic Pack Bundle

Galactic Sports Sticker Series 007 Thematic Pack

Flashy Finish Bundle

Aero Athlete Bundle

Motohound Bundle

Solo Match Wraith Emote

Off The Leash Valkyrie Emote

Half Pipe Bloodhound Emote

Prices of all bundles and items in Galactic Sports Store shop event in Apex Legends

Here are the prices of all the bundles in the Galactic Sports Store shop event in Apex Legends:

Flashy Finish Apex Pack Bundle: 6,500 Apex Coins (4000 after 39% discount)

Aero Athlete Apex Pack Bundle: 6,500 Apex Coins (4000 after 39% discount)

Motohound Apex Pack Bundle: 5,800 Apex Coins (4000 after 31% discount)

Galactic Sports 20-Sticker Pack Thematic Pack: 6,000 Apex Coins

Galactic Sports Sticker Series 007 Thematic Pack: 300 Apex Coins

Flashy Finish Bundle: 4,600 Apex Coins (2,500 after 45% discount)

Aero Athlete Bundle: 4,600 Apex Coins (2,500 after 45% discount)

Motohound Bundle: 3,800 Apex Coins (2,500 after 34 % discount)

Solo Match Wraith Emote: 1,000 Apex Coins

Off The Leash Valkyrie Emote: 1,000 Apex Coins

Half Pipe Bloodhound Emote: 1,000 Apex Coins

What can you expect from the bundles in the Galactic Sports Store shop event in Apex Legends?

Players can get the following items from the bundles in the Galactic Sports Store shop event:

Flashy Finish Apex Pack Bundle

Flashy Finish Wraith Skin

Triple Killz Flatline Skin

Speedy Style Wraith Frame

20 Apex Packs

Aero Athlete Apex Pack Bundle

Aero Athlete Valkyrie Skin

Bullet Volley R-99 Skin

Power Spiked Valkyrie Frame

20 Apex Packs

Flashy Finish

Speedy Style Wraith Frame

Flashy Finish Wraith Skin

Triple Killz Flatline Skin

Motohound Legendary Bloodhound Skin in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment, @HYPERMYST/YouTube)

Motohound Apex Pack Bundle

Motohound Bloodhound Skin

Downshift Desert Bloodhound Frame

Halfr Pipe Bloodhound Emote

20 Apex Packs

Aero Athlete Bundle

Aero Athlete Valkyrie Skin

Bullet Volley R-99 Skin

Power Spiked Valkyrie Frame

Motohound Bundle

Motohound Bloodhound Skin

Downshift Desert Bloodhound Frame

Halfr Pipe Bloodhound Emote

That concludes our guide to the Galactic Sports Store shop event in Apex Legends.

