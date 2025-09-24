Genshin Impact: How to find all 10 bots in Barrowmoss Barrens

While exploring Barrowmoss Barrens in Genshin Impact, you can find three sealed Exquisite Chests near the teleport waypoint. To unlock them, you must find 10 Amazing Bots and have them return to the chest location. Some of them are locked behind puzzles in Barrowmoss Barrens, so locating all of them can be tricky. Completing this challenge will give you several chests.

This article will cover the locations of all 10 Amazing Bots to complete the challenge in Barrowmoss Barrens.

All 10 Barrowmoss Barrens bot locations in Genshin Impact

Amazing Bot #1 & #2

Two Amazing Bots near the teleport waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the first two Amazing Bots near the teleport waypoint in the middle of Barrowmoss Barrens. Approach the bots and activate them.

Amazing Bot #3

Break the container (Image via HoYoverse)

Head northeast of the chest challenge location to find a large container. Next, stand near the plant affected by kuuvahki and use its energy to break the door of the container to find an Amazing Bot. You will also get an Exquisite Chest.

Amazing Bot #4 & #5

Destroy the recon drone (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the northern waypoint in Barrowmoss Barrens and go southwest to find a recon drone and a bot. You can find a pink plant affected by kuuvahki nearby and use its energy to destroy the drone. This will free the bot, and it will return to the chest location with its companion.

Amazing Bot #6, #7, & #8

Defeat the Fatui mobs (Image via HoYoverse)

Go southwest to find a group of Fatui mobs and an Amazing Bot. Defeat all the mobs to unlock the Exquisite Chest.

Place the relay mechanism on the crate (Image via HoYoverse)

Once that is done, stand close to the plant affected by kuuvahki to grab the relay mechanism and place it on the crate. This will move the other two crates and break the door of the container, revealing two Amazing Bots and a Common Chest.

Amazing #9 & #10

A bot on the cliff above Nasha Town (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the ninth bot on the cliff above Nasha Town. Approaching it will spawn a recon drone, which will take the bot with it. You must follow it to reach the location of the last bot.

Put the relay mechanism on the crate (Image via HoYoverse)

Use kuuvahki energy to grab the relay mechanism and put it on the crate. This will destroy the drone and free the bot.

Collect the chests

Open the chests (Image via HoYoverse)

Once all 10 bots have returned, use the central teleport waypoint in Barrowmoss Barrens and go to the platform to open all three Exquisite Chests.

