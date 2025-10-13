Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Burning Plains quest

The Burning Plains quest in Ghost of Yotei is a post-game story that picks up where the main campaign leaves off. It falls under the Unfinished Business category, which means it only unlocks once the story credits roll and only if you didn’t complete Sensei Takahashi’s questline earlier in the game.

It’s a deep dive into the Yari techniques and the legacy of Takahashi himself, packed with training sequences, large-scale battles, and one of the most satisfying conclusions in Ghost of Yotei. Here is how to complete Burning Plains in Ghost of Yotei.

How to complete the Burning Plains quest in Ghost of Yotei

To start Burning Plains after finishing the campaign, make sure two conditions are met:

You’ve completed the main storyline.

You didn’t start or finish Sensei Takahashi’s side quests during your first playthrough.

If both are true, the quest marker will automatically appear on your map after the final mission. Accepting it begins a condensed version of Takahashi’s full questline, broken into five chapters:

The Way of the Yari The Path of the Yari The Yari’s Fury Sensei Takahashi’s Persimmon Tree The Burning of Castle Ishikari

The Way of the Yari

Training with Yari Master - Burning Plains (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

The quest begins in the Ishikari Plain, where Atsu travels to Modaiwa Island to meet the Yari Master. The encounter doesn’t start peacefully as the master mistakes Atsu for an Oni raider and attacks on sight. This duel introduces you to fighting spear-wielding enemies, forcing precise timing and defensive play.

The Yari Master’s moves glow faintly before landing, giving you a brief window to parry and counter. Using Dual Katana helps since their faster strikes can interrupt his windups.

Once defeated, the master realizes his mistake and offers to train Atsu. The training unfolds in three phases:

Fishing lesson: Stand knee-deep in the pond and spear fish as they leap. Wait for ripples and strike mid-jump using the attack button.

Sumi-e in The Way of the Yari - Burning Plains (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Sumi-e painting : On a cliffside, Atsu must paint the landscape using the touchpad to trace outlines, helping improve wrist movement.

: On a cliffside, Atsu must paint the landscape using the touchpad to trace outlines, helping improve wrist movement. Combat trial: Finally, the master introduces the Typhoon Kick, which is a forward thrust that knocks enemies back.

After a sudden Oni raid on the training camp, apply your new skills to survive. Once the enemies are cleared, the master awards Atsu the Yari permanently.

The Path of the Yari

A cutscene with Kotetsu in The Path of the Yari - Burning Plains (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

The next quest sends Atsu to Higashi Lumberyard, southeast of Horokanai Bluffs. The objective is simple: wipe out all hostiles and defeat Eijiro the Ruthless, the area’s leader. Once cleared, bow at the Altar of Reflection to mark the site liberated.

From there, travel to Bold Kaji Forge. You'll see that enemies occupy the area, so stealth can help you thin the herd. Inside, you’ll find Kotetsu, a captured forge master. Now free him, eliminate the remaining guards, and fully liberate the forge. Completing both areas unlocks the next mission, The Yari’s Fury.

Tip: Red glint attacks cannot be blocked or parried, so make sure to dodge them.

The Yari's Fury

- Burning Plains (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Head to Sensei Takahashi’s Dojo in the northeast Ishikari Plain. He’ll guide you through the next phase of your spear training. First, practice striking a tree near his dojo with your Yari, and then, study three technique scrolls found around the training ground.

- Burning Plains (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Doing so unlocks the Thundering Wave move, a technique performed by pressing Triangle + Circle with the Yari equipped.

As soon as you finish training, a wave of Oni Raiders attacks the dojo. Use your new Thundering Wave ability to test its power, which will show its potential for clearing groups. Once the last raider falls, the quest concludes.

Sensei Takahashi’s Persimmon Tree

This follow-up quest begins right after The Yari’s Fury. To progress, you must unlock five Yari skills from the spear’s skill tree. If you’re short on points, visit five Altars of Reflection to earn them.

After learning the required skills, return to Takahashi’s dojo. There, you’ll find a large persimmon tree, which you must strike with your Yari to complete the task. This marks your mastery of the weapon and rewards you with a Weapon Kit exclusive to the questline.

The Burning of Castle Ishikari

Ina The Bomb Maker - Burning Plains (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

This final chapter ties together everything you’ve learned. Atsu begins by seeking out the Bomb Maker in the Otaru Hills to recruit him for the assault on Castle Ishikari. Next, you must liberate three areas:

Nishin Fishery

Masked Man’s Quarry

Broken Horn Garrison

Each requires clearing out guards, but in Broken Horn Garrison, there’s also a prisoner to rescue. After freeing all zones, continue to The Oni quest, where you hunt and eliminate a powerful Oni enemy.

Cutscene with the Oni - Burning Plains (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Once these objectives are done, regroup with Sensei Takahashi and Ina at the dojo. Together, you’ll form a plan to retake Castle Ishikari. March with them to the castle gates, wait for Takahashi’s signal, then storm the stronghold. Defeat every guard inside to reclaim the castle.

Use charged attacks whenever required. You can also trigger Onryo's Howl by pressing L3 + R3 if you feel overwhelmed.

After the battle, a short celebration follows. Once it ends, follow the trail of sake jars to regroup with your allies, which will bring the Burning Plains quest and Sensei Takahashi’s legacy to its close.

