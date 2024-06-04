Gray Zone Warfare downtime today (June 4, 2024): Hotfix 5.2 patch update - When will servers be online?

The Gray Zone Warfare downtime today, June 4, 2024, will start at 1 am PT, and players across the world will be unable to queue up for the title during this period. The servers will be up and running by 2 am PT, and players will be able to resume their grind. With a brand-new Hotfix 5.2 patch rolling out, players can expect a number of issues in the game to be fixed.

This article discusses all there is to know about the Gray Zone Warfare downtime today and provide a deeper insight into the updates that will be introduced with the latest Hotfix 5.2 patch. For a detailed brief, read below.

Gray Zone Warfare downtime: Date and time for all regions

The Gray Zone Warfare downtime for June 4, 2024, which brings the Hotfix 5.2 patch to the game, will begin at 1 am PT. The maintenance will be scheduled for one hour from 1 am PT. Upon its completion, players will be able to get back into their grind instantly.

Here is a list of when the server downtime will be initiated for all regions:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): June 4, 2024, at 1 AM

June 4, 2024, at 1 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): June 4, 2024, at 2 AM

June 4, 2024, at 2 AM Central Daylight Time (CDT): June 4, 2024, at 3 AM

June 4, 2024, at 3 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): June 4, 2024, at 4 AM

June 4, 2024, at 4 AM Brasilia Time (BRT): June 4, 2024, at 5 AM

June 4, 2024, at 5 AM British Summer Time (BST): June 4, 2024, at 9 AM

June 4, 2024, at 9 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 4, 2024, at 10 AM

June 4, 2024, at 10 AM Indian Standard Time (IST): June 4, 2024, at 1:30 PM

June 4, 2024, at 1:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): June 4, 2024, at 4 PM

June 4, 2024, at 4 PM Japan Standard Time (JST): June 4, 2024, at 5 PM

June 4, 2024, at 5 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 4, 2024, at 6 PM

June 4, 2024, at 6 PM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): June 4, 2024, at 8 PM

The update sequence will be synchronized, and all regions across the globe will see the effect of an hour-long downtime in Gray Zone Warfare.

Hotfix Patch 5.2 brings the following fixes and changes to the game:

Several Task blockers.

Issues related to the "More The Merrier" task.

AI Behavior Changes vs. multiple players.

Reductions to Rubberbanding.

That's all there is to know about the Gray Zone Warfare downtime today (June 4, 2024)

