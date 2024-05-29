How to complete The Shadow Over Ban Pa 2 in Gray Zone Warfare

The Shadow Over Ban Pa 2 in Gray Zone Warfare is a mission offered by Handshake. This is a more recon-style mission, but that doesn't exempt you from potentially getting into combat in high-alert territory. Here, you have to track down the cult leader's house in Ban Pa, and investigate the area for traces of any other related activities.

This article will provide a step-by-step guide to completing The Shadow Over Ban Pa 2 in Gray Zone Warfare.

The Shadow Over Ban Pa 2 in Gray Zone Warfare guide

Handshake's The Shadow Over Ban Pa 2 in Gray Zone Warfare is a sequel to his previous mission, The Shadow Over Ban Pa, where you had been tasked to locate and report on a cult's activities, and the entryways through which your team can plan out a potential infiltration of the area.

In this mission, your primary goal is to scout Ban Pa for all cult-related activities and provide actionable intel to Handshake on the matter. The following is our guide to completing The Shadow Over Ban Pa 2 in the game.

1) Head to the mission location

Mission location (Image via Madfinger Games)

For this mission, head toward the infamous POI, Ban Pa. You can either go to the location by foot or take a chopper to the Landing Zone, INDIA 1 or INDIA 2. For this mission, choose the former LZ for easier access to the mission objective.

Enter the POI of Ban Pa, and in the Stilts region, you will be met with a tremendous number of enemy forces. Eliminate all of them before going deeper into the mission.

2) Investigating and unearthing required intel

Intel location (Image via Madfinger Games)

Move to the Elder's House at the coordinate 205, 137. Gain entry into the building, take a flight of stairs, and head to the second floor. Enter the room, and you will be met with a shrine. You'll find a book on the altar, make sure you grab it. Proceed to exfil and head back to base camp. Here, deliver this book to Handshake to complete The Shadow Over Ban Pa 2 in Gray Zone Warfare.

