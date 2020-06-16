GTA 3 APK OBB: All you need to know

GTA 3 was the first 3rd Dimensional game of the GTA series.

GTA was released for all the mobile platforms on the 10th Anniversary of the game.

GTA 3 is deemed as a landmark game of the GTA franchise as it marked the inception of the 3D era. It was the first game of the series that provided a third-person perspective. The game provided an immersive experience with a vast open world. GTA 3 released on 22nd October 2001 and was a massive hit. It has sold more than 14.5 million copies since then.

The plot revolves around the protagonist Claude and the bank heist that went wrong, as his girlfriend Catalina betrayed him. He starts working in the city for various figures like Leone Mafia family and Yazuka.

GTA 3 APK OBB

Smartphones have slowly started to take over the market that was earlier held by handheld consoles. Modern smartphones are more than capable of running games like GTA 3, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas.

GTA 3 is considered as a standout game in the GTA series. The game, on its tenth anniversary, was released for all the mobile platforms, with the name Grand Theft Auto: 10th Anniversary Edition.

The game was released on Android in December 2011 and received a positive response from mobile gamers. GTA 3, like its successors GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas, is available for purchase on Google Play Store. It has over 1 million downloads.

Several websites provide the APK and OBB files of the game, which is downright piracy and an illegal way to download the game. The only legit way to download the game is by purchasing it via Google Play Store and App Store and supporting the developers.

Players should not engage in piracy by any means as it is illegal and doesn’t support the developers. Hence players should consider downloading the secure and original version from Play Store.

