GTA 4 Cheats: List of all the cheat codes for PC

GTA 4 was the first game from the HD era of Grand Theft Auto. Many consider it to be the best one from the lot, due to its phenomenal storyline, vast-map and characters. The game was released around 12 years ago and received mixed-reaction from the community due to its darker story. Nevertheless, it ended up being a massive success in terms of sales.
Like most of its predecessors, GTA 4 also consists of a wide variety of cheat codes that add to the fun. Many players look for the cheat codes, and if you are one of them, this article is for you.
In this article, we provide you with a list of all PC cheat codes for GTA 4.
Here are all the cheat codes for GTA 4:
- Max Health & Armor: Dial 362-555-0100
- Max Health, Armor and Ammo: Dial 482-555-0100
- Weapons 1: Dial 486-555-0150
- Weapons 2: Dial 486-555-0100
- Remove Wanted Level: Dial 267-555-0100
- Raise Wanted Level: Dial 267-555-0150
- Change Weather: Dial 468-555-0100
- Spawn Annihilator Helicopter: Dial 359-555-0100
- Spawn Banshee: Dial 265-555-2423
- Spawn Cognoscenti: Dial 227-555-0142
- Spawn Comet: Dial 227-555-0175
- Spawn Buffalo: Dial 227-555-0100
- Spawn Jetmax: Dial 938-555-0100
- Spawn NRG-900: Dial 625-555-0100
- Spawn Sanchez: Dial 625-555-0150
- Spawn SuperGT: Dial 227-555-0168
- Spawn Turismo: Dial 227-555-0147
(Source: Eurogamers)
How to use cheat codes in GTA 4
The players can use cheat codes in GTA 4 via the in-game cell phones. It is relatively easy to use them, and the players can follow these steps to do so:
Step 1: First, you would have to press on the up-arrow key twice. Doing so would open the keypad of the phone.
Step 2: Next, dial any of the cheats mentioned above.
Step 3: Press on the call button, the respective cheat will be activated.
