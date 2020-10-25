GTA 4 was the first game from the HD era of Grand Theft Auto. Many consider it to be the best one from the lot, due to its phenomenal storyline, vast-map and characters. The game was released around 12 years ago and received mixed-reaction from the community due to its darker story. Nevertheless, it ended up being a massive success in terms of sales.

Like most of its predecessors, GTA 4 also consists of a wide variety of cheat codes that add to the fun. Many players look for the cheat codes, and if you are one of them, this article is for you.

In this article, we provide you with a list of all PC cheat codes for GTA 4.

Also Read: GTA 5 Cheats: List of all the cheat codes for PC

GTA 4 Cheats: List of all the cheat codes for PC

Here are all the cheat codes for GTA 4:

Max Health & Armor: Dial 362-555-0100

Max Health, Armor and Ammo: Dial 482-555-0100

Weapons 1: Dial 486-555-0150

Weapons 2: Dial 486-555-0100

Remove Wanted Level: Dial 267-555-0100

Raise Wanted Level: Dial 267-555-0150

Change Weather: Dial 468-555-0100

Spawn Annihilator Helicopter: Dial 359-555-0100

Spawn Banshee: Dial 265-555-2423

Spawn Cognoscenti: Dial 227-555-0142

Spawn Comet: Dial 227-555-0175

Spawn Buffalo: Dial 227-555-0100

Spawn Jetmax: Dial 938-555-0100

Spawn NRG-900: Dial 625-555-0100

Spawn Sanchez: Dial 625-555-0150

Spawn SuperGT: Dial 227-555-0168

Spawn Turismo: Dial 227-555-0147

(Source: Eurogamers)

Advertisement

How to use cheat codes in GTA 4

The players can use cheat codes in GTA 4 via the in-game cell phones. It is relatively easy to use them, and the players can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: First, you would have to press on the up-arrow key twice. Doing so would open the keypad of the phone.

Step 2: Next, dial any of the cheats mentioned above.

Step 3: Press on the call button, the respective cheat will be activated.

Also Read: GTA 5 download guide for PC/Laptop: System requirements, links, file size, and more