GTA 4 was a major deviation from the tone and pace that the GTA franchise had gone on to establish. This time around, Rockstar wasn't looking for inspiration from big Hollywood movie franchises, but the majority of it came from Russian crime-dramas.

As a result, GTA 4 was a far more subdued affair that truly lived up to its gritty and dark premise. However, that is not to say that GTA 4 was a dull, self-serious affair that sacrificed Rockstar's signature satire.

Frankly, GTA 4 had extremely clever writing that was both funny and sharp and teetered on the edge of being all too cynical. GTA 4 changed things up in a big way for the franchise, but Rockstar still maintained their continued efforts to include cheat codes.

GTA 4- Xbox 360 cheat codes

The game also changed the way players would activate cheat codes. While earlier, certain button combinations would trigger a cheat code, players now had a phone they could use for the same.

By dialing certain numbers, players would be able to activate certain cheat codes in GTA 4.

Max Health & Armor: Dial 362-555-0100

Max Health, Armor and Ammo: Dial 482-555-0100

Weapons 1: Dial 486-555-0150

Weapons 2: Dial 486-555-0100

Remove Wanted Level: Dial 267-555-0100

Raise Wanted Level: Dial 267-555-0150

Change Weather: Dial 468-555-0100

Spawn Annihilator Helicopter: Dial 359-555-0100

Spawn Banshee: Dial 265-555-2423

Spawn Cognoscenti: Dial 227-555-0142

Spawn Comet: Dial 227-555-0175

Spawn Buffalo: Dial 227-555-0100

Spawn Jetmax: Dial 938-555-0100

Spawn NRG-900: Dial 625-555-0100

Spawn Sanchez: Dial 625-555-0150

Spawn SuperGT: Dial 227-555-0168

Spawn Turismo: Dial 227-555-0147

The game had considerably less amount of cheat codes, but it was perhaps in a bid to make the game more realistic. GTA 4 might have divided public opinion on launch, but it has gone on to be universally appreciated for its ambition.

