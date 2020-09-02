GTA 5 car cheat codes for PS4

Cheat codes were one of the mainstays of gaming in the early eras, but today, they are scarce. Save for the GTA franchise, there aren't many other Triple-A games that incorporate cheat codes.

Earlier, cheat codes were used in the developmental stage to bypass certain levels and reduce time. However, with the introduction of better development kits, the use of cheat codes has gone down drastically.

Also read: GTA 6: Five improvements Rockstar must make from Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode

However, Rockstar Games has made it a point to continue incorporating cheat codes in GTA games, as that particular element is somewhat iconic. Cheat codes have become as intrinsic to the GTA franchise as cars or the open-world structure.

Speaking of cars, they have always been front and centre in the GTA series, and GTA 5 is packed to the brim with plenty of incredible vehicles. Here are the cheat codes for cars and other vehicles in the game.

Also read: GTA 5: How to stop recording clips?

GTA 5 vehicles and other cheat codes for PS4

Caddy: O, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, O, X

Comet: R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Rapid GT: R2, L1, O, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, O, R2

Advertisement

Stretch Limo: R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, O, Right

Garbage Truck: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

BMX: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2

Maibatsu Sanchez: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2

Also read: Map size of every Grand Theft Auto game

Shitzu PCJ 600: R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1

Buzzard Helicopter: O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle

Duster Plane: Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, O, L1, L1

Stunt Plane: O, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle

Duke O'Death Car: Dial 1-999-332-84227

Kraken Sub: Dial 1-999-282-2537

Dodo Airplane: Dial 1-999-398-4628