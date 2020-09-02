GTA 5 car cheat codes for PS4

Cheat codes were one of the mainstays of gaming in the early eras, but today, they are scarce. Save for the GTA franchise, there aren't many other Triple-A games that incorporate cheat codes.
Earlier, cheat codes were used in the developmental stage to bypass certain levels and reduce time. However, with the introduction of better development kits, the use of cheat codes has gone down drastically.
However, Rockstar Games has made it a point to continue incorporating cheat codes in GTA games, as that particular element is somewhat iconic. Cheat codes have become as intrinsic to the GTA franchise as cars or the open-world structure.
Speaking of cars, they have always been front and centre in the GTA series, and GTA 5 is packed to the brim with plenty of incredible vehicles. Here are the cheat codes for cars and other vehicles in the game.
GTA 5 vehicles and other cheat codes for PS4
Caddy: O, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, O, X
Comet: R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
Rapid GT: R2, L1, O, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, O, R2
Stretch Limo: R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, O, Right
Garbage Truck: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
BMX: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2
Maibatsu Sanchez: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2
Shitzu PCJ 600: R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1
Buzzard Helicopter: O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle
Duster Plane: Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, O, L1, L1
Stunt Plane: O, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle
Duke O'Death Car: Dial 1-999-332-84227
Kraken Sub: Dial 1-999-282-2537
Dodo Airplane: Dial 1-999-398-4628Published 02 Sep 2020, 13:00 IST