GTA 5 is the latest installment in the Grand Theft Auto series. Even seven years after its release, the game has still been going pretty strong with a large active player base. One of the reasons behind it could be the ever-evolving online mode.
The game is available on the following platforms:
- PlayStation 3
- Xbox 360
- PlayStation 4
- Xbox One
- Microsoft Windows
It will also be released on PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S later in 2021.
GTA 5 is one of the few AAA titles that incorporate cheat codes. There are several different codes present in the game that players can use to have fun.
This article provides you with a PDF with all the cheat codes in GTA 5 for PC, PS4, and Xbox.
Also read: GTA 5: System requirements, download size, links, and other installation details
GTA 5 Cheats for PC and consoles: PDF download link
Many users look for a PDF file with all the cheat codes in the game. You can click here to download it.
Here are some of the cheat codes in GTA 5:
Spawn Comet Vehicle
- PS3 / PS4 - R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
- Xbox One / Xbox 360 - RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
- PC - COMET
- Cell Phone - 1-999-266-38
Spawn Sanches
- PS3 / PS4 - Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2
- Xbox One / Xbox 360 - B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB
- PC - OFFROAD
- Cell Phone - 1-999-633-7623
Spawn PCJ 600
- PS3 / PS4 - R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1
- Xbox One / Xbox 360 - RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB
- PC - ROCKET
- Cell Phone - 1-999-762-538
Max Health and Armor
- PS3 / PS4 - O, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, O, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox One / Xbox 360 - B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB
- PC - TURTLE
- Cell Phone - 1-999-887-853
Invincibility
- PS3 / PS4 - Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle
- Xbox One / Xbox 360 - Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y
- PC - PAINKILLER
- Cell Phone - 1-999-724-6545537
Lower Wanted Level
- PS3 / PS4 - R1, R1, O, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
- Xbox One / Xbox 360 - RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
- PC - LAWYERUP
- Cell Phone - 1-999-529-93787
Give Weapons and Ammo
- PS3 / PS4 - Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox One / Xbox 360 - Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB
- PC - TOOLUP
- Cell Phone - 1-999-866-587
Also read: How to mirror and play GTA 5 on Android via Steam Link: Step-by-step guidePublished 28 Oct 2020, 20:31 IST