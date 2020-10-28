GTA 5 is the latest installment in the Grand Theft Auto series. Even seven years after its release, the game has still been going pretty strong with a large active player base. One of the reasons behind it could be the ever-evolving online mode.

The game is available on the following platforms:

PlayStation 3

Xbox 360

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Microsoft Windows

It will also be released on PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S later in 2021.

GTA 5 is one of the few AAA titles that incorporate cheat codes. There are several different codes present in the game that players can use to have fun.

This article provides you with a PDF with all the cheat codes in GTA 5 for PC, PS4, and Xbox.

GTA 5 Cheats for PC and consoles: PDF download link

Many users look for a PDF file with all the cheat codes in the game. You can click here to download it.

Here are some of the cheat codes in GTA 5:

Spawn Comet Vehicle

PS3 / PS4 - R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Xbox One / Xbox 360 - RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

PC - COMET

Cell Phone - 1-999-266-38

Spawn Sanches

PS3 / PS4 - Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2

Xbox One / Xbox 360 - B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

PC - OFFROAD

Cell Phone - 1-999-633-7623

Spawn PCJ 600

PS3 / PS4 - R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1

Xbox One / Xbox 360 - RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB

PC - ROCKET

Cell Phone - 1-999-762-538

Max Health and Armor

PS3 / PS4 - O, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, O, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1

Xbox One / Xbox 360 - B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB

PC - TURTLE

Cell Phone - 1-999-887-853

Invincibility

PS3 / PS4 - Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle

Xbox One / Xbox 360 - Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y

PC - PAINKILLER

Cell Phone - 1-999-724-6545537

Lower Wanted Level

PS3 / PS4 - R1, R1, O, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Xbox One / Xbox 360 - RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

PC - LAWYERUP

Cell Phone - 1-999-529-93787

Give Weapons and Ammo

PS3 / PS4 - Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

Xbox One / Xbox 360 - Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB

PC - TOOLUP

Cell Phone - 1-999-866-587

