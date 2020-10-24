How to mirror and play GTA 5 on Android via Steam Link: Step-by-step guide

GTA 5 is arguably one of the most popular video games of all time. This title is still quite popular amongst the gaming community, even though it was released around seven years ago, courtesy to its endless online mode, vast map, and storyline.

It was also the first Grand Theft Auto game that incorporated three main characters (protagonists) — Trevor, Michael, and Franklin. This title is so popular that some players even look for ways to play it on their phones.

It is important to note that one cannot play GTA 5 on mobiles. But they can mirror the game using Steam Link and play it on their Android devices. In this article, we provide a step-by-step guide to do so.

Guide to play GTA 5 on Androids using Steam Link

GTA 5 on Steam Link

It is easy to use Steam Link. Players can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: First, they need to download the Steam Link app on their Android devices. They can click here to visit its Google Play Store page.

Step 2: Users have to then pair their mobiles to the Steam app running on the PC/laptop.

Pair device to the PC

Step 3: Next, they can click the ‘Start Playing’ button, and the screen will soon transition to the ‘Big Picture Mode,’ and everything will start getting mirrored on the mobile phone.

Step 4: Lastly, the user can select GTA 5 from the Steam library and press the ‘Play’ button.

After the game begins, they will be able to enjoy it on their mobiles.

(Note: To mirror the game on mobiles, users need to have GTA 5 running on their PC/laptop screens. They also need to have a stable internet connection and a suitable device connected to the same network)

