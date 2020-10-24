GTA San Andreas holds a special place in the hearts of several gamers. Many even consider it the best game in the Grand Theft Auto series due to the vast map and incredible storyline. The game revolves around the story of Carl ‘CJ’ Johnson, who returns to Grove Street after his mother’s death.
Players intend to download the game again and revisit the memories in San Andreas. Therefore, in this article, we provide you with the minimum requirements for GTA San Andreas through its download size, links, and cheat code.
Minimum requirements for GTA San Andreas on PC: Download size, links, cheat codes, and more
The players can download the game from Steam and the Rockstar Warehouse. Here are the steps by which you can download GTA San Andreas from Steam:
Step 1: Open Steam on your PC and search for GTA San Andreas.
Step 2: It will be added to your library after you have successfully purchased the game.
Step 3: Click on GTA San Andreas in the library and press the ‘Install’ button.
After the installation is complete, you can open GTA San Andreas and enjoy playing the game.
Download links:
Cheat Codes for GTA San Andreas:
Here are some of the Cheat Codes for the game:
- ROCKETMAN – To get a Jetpack
- IWPRTON – To get a Rhino
- AIYPWZQP – To get a Parachute
- OLDSPEEDDEMON – To get a Bloodring Banger
- JQNTDMH – To get a Rancher
- VROCKPOKEY – To get a hotring racer
- VPJTQWV – To get a Racecar
- LXGIWYL - Weapon Set 1
- PROFESSIONALSKIT - Weapon Set 2
- UZUMYMW - Weapon Set 3
- STICKLIKEGLUE - Perfect Vehicle Handling
- ANOSEONGLASS - Adrenaline Mode
- FULLCLIP - Infinite Ammo, No Reloading
- TURNUPTHEHEAT - Increase Wanted Level +2
- TURNDOWNTHEHEAT - Clear Wanted Level
You can click here to check out all the cheat codes
Size: Hard Drive: 3.6GB of free hard disk space (Source: Steam)
System Requirements
Here are the minimum and recommended requirements for GTA San Andreas:
Minimum:
- OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP
- Processor: 1Ghz Pentium III or AMD Athlon Processor
- Memory: 256MB of RAM
- Graphics: 64MB Video Card (Geforce 3 or better)
Recommended:
- Processor: Intel Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon XP Processor
- Memory: 384MB of RAM
- Graphics: 128MB (or greater) Video Card (Geforce 6 Series Recommended)
- Hard Drive: 4.7GB of free hard disk space (full install)
- Sound Card: DirectX 9 compatible Sound Card
(Source: Steam)
Published 24 Oct 2020, 10:58 IST