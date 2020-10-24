GTA San Andreas holds a special place in the hearts of several gamers. Many even consider it the best game in the Grand Theft Auto series due to the vast map and incredible storyline. The game revolves around the story of Carl ‘CJ’ Johnson, who returns to Grove Street after his mother’s death.

Players intend to download the game again and revisit the memories in San Andreas. Therefore, in this article, we provide you with the minimum requirements for GTA San Andreas through its download size, links, and cheat code.

Also Read: GTA 5 download guide for PC/Laptop: System requirements, links, file size, and more

Minimum requirements for GTA San Andreas on PC: Download size, links, cheat codes, and more

GTA San Andreas on Steam

The players can download the game from Steam and the Rockstar Warehouse. Here are the steps by which you can download GTA San Andreas from Steam:

Step 1: Open Steam on your PC and search for GTA San Andreas.

Step 2: It will be added to your library after you have successfully purchased the game.

Step 3: Click on GTA San Andreas in the library and press the ‘Install’ button.

Advertisement

After the installation is complete, you can open GTA San Andreas and enjoy playing the game.

Download links:

Cheat Codes for GTA San Andreas:

Here are some of the Cheat Codes for the game:

ROCKETMAN – To get a Jetpack

IWPRTON – To get a Rhino

AIYPWZQP – To get a Parachute

OLDSPEEDDEMON – To get a Bloodring Banger

JQNTDMH – To get a Rancher

VROCKPOKEY – To get a hotring racer

VPJTQWV – To get a Racecar

LXGIWYL - Weapon Set 1

PROFESSIONALSKIT - Weapon Set 2

UZUMYMW - Weapon Set 3

STICKLIKEGLUE - Perfect Vehicle Handling

ANOSEONGLASS - Adrenaline Mode

FULLCLIP - Infinite Ammo, No Reloading

TURNUPTHEHEAT - Increase Wanted Level +2

TURNDOWNTHEHEAT - Clear Wanted Level

You can click here to check out all the cheat codes

Size: Hard Drive: 3.6GB of free hard disk space (Source: Steam)

System Requirements

Here are the minimum and recommended requirements for GTA San Andreas:

Minimum:

OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP

Processor: 1Ghz Pentium III or AMD Athlon Processor

Memory: 256MB of RAM

Graphics: 64MB Video Card (Geforce 3 or better)

Recommended:

Processor: Intel Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon XP Processor

Memory: 384MB of RAM

Graphics: 128MB (or greater) Video Card (Geforce 6 Series Recommended)

Hard Drive: 4.7GB of free hard disk space (full install)

Sound Card: DirectX 9 compatible Sound Card

(Source: Steam)

Also Read: GTA Vice City download guide for PC/Laptop: System requirements, links, file size, and more