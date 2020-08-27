GTA 5 download APK file: Steam Link is the only way to play the game on your mobile device

GTA 5 is an iconic part of the renowned Grand Theft Auto series. The game is the second instalment of the GTA HD Era. It features a vast open world, an immersive storyline and a captivating online mode.
Even after seven years of its release, GTA 5 is still popular in the gaming community. The game is so popular that some players even want to play it on their mobile devices.
However, they must note that all GTA 5 APK files present on the internet are fake. The only way to play the game on a mobile device is via Steam Link. In this article, we talk about how players can play GTA 5 using Steam Link.
How to play GTA 5 using Steam Link
It is essential to note that GTA 5 must be running on your PC/laptop for you to play the game on your mobile device. You would, therefore, require a laptop/desktop capable of running the game, a decent mobile device and a good internet connection.
Here are the steps that you can follow to play GTA 5 on your mobile device using Steam Link:
Step 1: First, you would have to download the Steam Link on the mobile device. Google Play Store link here.
Step 2: Pair the mobile device to the Steam app available on your PC. You will then be ready to play Steam games on the mobile device.
Step 3: You would next have to click on the ‘Start Playing’ button. The PC and mobile screen will transition to the Steam Big Picture mode.
Step 4: Lastly, choose GTA 5 from the Steam Library. Click on the ‘Play’ button, and the game will soon start on your mobile device.
(Note: You must have the game on Steam to play it. The PC and the phone must be on the same network connection)
Published 27 Aug 2020, 13:05 IST