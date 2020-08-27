GTA 5 download APK file: Steam Link is the only way to play the game on your mobile device

GTA 5 is an iconic part of the renowned Grand Theft Auto series. The game is the second instalment of the GTA HD Era. It features a vast open world, an immersive storyline and a captivating online mode.

Even after seven years of its release, GTA 5 is still popular in the gaming community. The game is so popular that some players even want to play it on their mobile devices.

However, they must note that all GTA 5 APK files present on the internet are fake. The only way to play the game on a mobile device is via Steam Link. In this article, we talk about how players can play GTA 5 using Steam Link.

Also Read: GTA 5 APK download for Android is illegal and fake

How to play GTA 5 using Steam Link

It is essential to note that GTA 5 must be running on your PC/laptop for you to play the game on your mobile device. You would, therefore, require a laptop/desktop capable of running the game, a decent mobile device and a good internet connection.

Here are the steps that you can follow to play GTA 5 on your mobile device using Steam Link:

Step 1: First, you would have to download the Steam Link on the mobile device. Google Play Store link here.

Advertisement

Authorize the device on the desktop

Step 2: Pair the mobile device to the Steam app available on your PC. You will then be ready to play Steam games on the mobile device.

Pair the device to the PC

Step 3: You would next have to click on the ‘Start Playing’ button. The PC and mobile screen will transition to the Steam Big Picture mode.

Step 4: Lastly, choose GTA 5 from the Steam Library. Click on the ‘Play’ button, and the game will soon start on your mobile device.

(Note: You must have the game on Steam to play it. The PC and the phone must be on the same network connection)

Also Read: How to legally play GTA 5 on your Android smartphone in 2020 from your PC or laptop