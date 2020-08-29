GTA 5 Free Download for Android APK: Illegal and fake files could damage your system

The first game from the renowned Grand Theft Auto series came out in 1997. Since then, Rockstar Games have released several iconic titles in the franchise. The latest instalment of the series is GTA 5. Although it came out in 2013, it is still a go-to game for many players courtesy of its vast open world and sublime online mode.

GTA 5 is so popular that some users even want to play it on their Android devices. These players are, therefore, often on the lookout for the APK file of the game.

GTA 5 Free Download for Android APK: Is it real or fake?

GTA 5 is available only on the following platforms:

PlayStation 3

Xbox 360

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Microsoft Windows

It will be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2021.

Rockstar Games have ported several games onto mobile devices but no games from the HD era have been ported so far. All such APK files are, therefore, fake and are not supported by the developers of the game.

These APK files can also be malware disguised as the game and might harm the device. Therefore, you should avoid downloading and installing any such APKs on your mobile phone.

You can alternatively play other games from the series which are available on the Android platform:

GTA: Vice City

GTA: San Andreas

GTA: Chinatown Wars

GTA: Liberty City Stories

GTA 3

There is an alternative way for you to play GTA 5 on your mobile. However, you cannot play it as a standalone game. You would have to use Steam Link, and the game must be running on your PC/laptop.

