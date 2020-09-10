GTA 5 Guns Cheat Codes for PS4

The GTA franchise has made it a habit of running into controversy with each release, and a lot of it has to do with wanton violence and guns in the game. However, in the name of artistic expression and liberty, GTA has marched on forward and has existed as a satire of modern society.

Perhaps the presence of a large number of guns is a statement on modern society, or much more simply, to make GTA more fun. Big guns, explosions, and wanton violence have been the GTA trademark for as long as the franchise has existed.

GTA 5, not the one to break tradition, also included a large variety of all kinds of guns. So much so that the game had perhaps the most amount of weapons in all of the GTA franchise.

As with most games in the series, you can choose to buy guns from the shop, or what most players tend to do: rely on cheat codes.

GTA 5 Guns Cheat Codes PS4

Give Weapons : TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

: TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1 Explosive Melee Attacks : RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2

: RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2 Bang Bang (Explosive Bullets): RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

(Explosive Bullets): RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1 Flaming Bullets : L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1

: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1 Slow Motion Aim: SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X

Cheat Codes have always been an intrinsic part of the GTA experience, and V does not disappoint with its inclusion of a large variety of cheat codes.

On the PS4, the cheat codes can be entered during gameplay. However, be sure to save your game manually in a different save slot before using cheat codes. As sometimes, cheats can often end up breaking the game or cannot be reverted.

