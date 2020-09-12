GTA 5 highly compressed setup download for PC is illegal and might harm your computer

GTA 5 is one of the most popular titles from the Grand Theft Auto series. The game, which provides users with a vivid experience in its vast open world, was released in 2013 for consoles and in 2015 for PCs.

Such is the popularity of GTA 5 that it continues to sell even today and is still sought by many players.

Many websites and videos claim to provide the compressed version of GTA 5. In this article, we examine these claims and discuss the legitimacy of such files.

GTA 5 highly compressed setup download for PC might adversely affect your PC

Several websites indulge in piracy by providing players with a compressed version of GTA 5. Players should never engage in piracy as it is a very severe offence and is 100% illegal.

The files downloaded from third-party sources always carry a threat to the device's security. Moreover, these files could also be malware that is disguised as the game itself and could harm your PC.

Hence, players should purchase and download the game only from official sources. GTA 5 is officially available on Rockstar Warehouse, Steam and Epic Games Store at a reasonable rate.

Minimum requirements for GTA 5

Here are the minimum requirements for GTA 5, as per Steam:

OS : Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1 Processor : Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz Memory : 4 GB RAM

: 4 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11) Storage : 72 GB available space

: 72 GB available space Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

