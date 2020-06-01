GTA 5: How to get MK2 Weapons

MK2 Weapons in GTA 5

GTA: Online offers so many activities in the map and properties for the players to acquire that it can get a tad overwhelming.

But over time, it becomes much easier to identify the kind of properties you want to acquire to get certain items and weapons you need.

It is also wise to be extremely well-armed when roaming about in Los Santos and completing missions and heists. At any given moment, an opponent might launch an all-out assault on you and you can find yourself seriously short-staffed in terms of weapons.

However, there is one way you can never be outmatched in terms of weaponry: by acquiring the MK2 weapons. These are upgrades on standard weapons and offer more power and reliability.

GTA Online: How to get MK2 Weapons

MOC in GTA: Online

Before you can dominate the rest of the server in GTA: Online with your flashy and new MK2 weapons, there are a couple of things you need to do first. You will need to shell out quite a large sum of money.

Step 1: Buy a Bunker

Bunkers aren't just a super cool addition to GTA: Online that just look impressive, they offer massive rewards and gameplay benefits. However, they will cost quite a lot, ranging from anywhere between $1 million to $3 million.

Step 2: Buy a MOC for your Bunker

Mobile Operations Center or MOC are units in your bunker that will allow you to modify vehicles and weaponry. Make it an essential acquisition if you're looking for extra firepower in your arsenal.

Step 3: Upgrade Weaponry and Vehicle Modification (Vehicle Mod is Optional)

Once you buy a MOC, you need to upgrade to get the Weaponry modification, which will cost around $240,000. This will give you the ability to acquire MK2 weapons from the workshop.

Keep in mind that you need to own the standard version of the weapon to upgrade it to the MK2 version.