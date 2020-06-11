GTA 5 mobile APK: Real or fake?

Undoubtedly, GTA 5 is one of the most popular games in the history of video gaming and is available across many platforms.

However, Rockstar Games hasn't yet released a version of the game for Android devices.

(picture credits: NoughtPointFourLIVE, youtube)

GTA 5 is one of the biggest games of the last decade and one of the most successful games of all time across many platforms like PC, PS4, and Xbox.

The GTA franchise has its roots set deep in satire, and regularly ridicules pop culture and modern society with its games. The huge success of the GTA franchise has now led to it become a significant fixture of pop culture itself.

It is one of the most recognizable game franchises ever, and every gamer has seen or played at least one GTA game on the various platforms it is available on.

The franchise has seen great success across all platforms and released several games for mobiles such as GTA: Vice City and GTA San Andreas for Android and iOS.

However, GTA 5, or GTA 4 is yet to be ported over to mobile platforms. Yet, several sites and YouTube channels claim to provide links for GTA 5 APKs.

GTA 5 does not have an official version on Android

Rockstar Games is yet to make an announcement regarding their HD era of games being ported over to mobile platforms like Android and iOS.

The HD era includes GTA IV and V, and are some of the biggest games in terms of size and graphics quality in the franchise. Porting over games of that size and scale to mobile platforms is an extremely difficult task, and most features would have to be scaled back in order for it to be a successful port.

Therefore, there is no real APK for GTA 5 for Android devices yet. We can expect Rockstar to put out the APK sometime in the future as mobile gaming has seen a steady rise in popularity and the devices have become a common handheld gaming platform.

