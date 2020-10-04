GTA 5 is still quite prevalent among the community even after seven years of its initial release. This game, like its predecessors, features cheat codes that make it even more engaging and enjoyable.

These codes reduce the game's difficulty and are used by players to have fun and create havoc in the vast open world. They are also used to obtain infinite health, spawn weapons, lower the wanted level, and more in this Grand Theft Auto title.

GTA 5 PC cheat codes: PDF download link

Many players look for the PDF of these cheat codes so they can use them without hassle. Here is the PDF download link, which includes both the codes and phone numbers for these cheats in GTA 5.

Download link: Click here to download the PDF.

In GTA 5, players have to enter the cheat codes in the in-game console, which they can open using the '~' key. They can also activate the cheat codes using the in-game phone.

GTA 5 PC cheat codes

Here is a list of all the cheat codes.

Invincibility – PAINKILLER (1-999-724-6545537)

Max health & armour – TURTLE (1-999-887-853)

Recharge ability – POWERUP (1-999-769-3787)

Skyfall – SKYFALL (1-999-759-3255)

Drunk mode – LIQUOR (1-999-547867)

Higher wanted level – FUGITIVE (1-999-384-48483)

Lower wanted level – LAWYERUP (1-999-529-93787)

Run faster – CATCHME (1-999-228-2463)

Super jump – HOPTOIT (1-999-467-8648)

Swim faster – GOTGILLS (1-999-46844557)

Give parachute – SKYDIVE (1-999-759-3483)

All weapons – TOOLUP (1-999-866-587)

Explosive melee attacks – HOTHANDS (1-999-468-42637)

Aiming in slow motion – DEADEYE (1-999-332-3393)

Flaming ammo – INCENDIARY (1-999-4623-634279)

Explosive rounds – (HIGHEX-1-999-444-439)

Spawn Armed chopper – BUZZOFF (1-999-289-9633)

Spawn Stunt plane – BARNSTORM (1-999-227-678-676)

Spawn Duster plane – FLYSPRAY (1-999-359-77729)

Spawn Sanchez – OFFROAD (1-999-633-7623)

(Source: IGN.com)

