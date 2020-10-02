GTA 6: The female protagonist debate ft. Twitter 

One of the most anticipated games from Rockstar is GTA 6 - the sixth instalment of their immensely popular action-adventure heist series, Grand Theft Auto.

While speculation around the game's release date continues to persist, fans are excited to see what new features Rockstar decides to add in-game. The record-breaking previous installment - GTA 5, was praised for incorporating three protagonists, and the characters of Michael, Franklin and Trevor have gone on to achieve a cult status of their own.

Despite the series' humongous success, the one fatal flaw which continues to draw flak is its depiction of women, which has, for years, been labelled misogynistic, and in tune with sexist stereotypes.

While one may argue that the feel and tone of the game is portrayed as being overly masculine which is key to the story, a sentiment which has also been shared by Dan Houser, the VP at Rockstar Games in the past, the demand for a female protagonist continues to gain traction, with each passing day.

Keeping that in mind, a recent tweet by Rockstar Games YouTuber SWEGTA, ended up triggering a whole new debate online:

A female protagonist in GTA 6 would be pretty rad. — SWEGTA (@SWEGTA) September 27, 2020

Soon after this tweet went viral, battle lines were drawn as his tweet opened up a Pandora's box related to a female protagonist in GTA 6.

Post Sadie Adler, could Rockstar Games deliver another gem with GTA 6?

Over the course of the video games produced, Rockstar Games has rarely produced definitive female protagonists.

This seemed to change with the arrival of Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018, in the form of Sadie Adler, who made an everlasting impact, despite her relatively limited screen time.

Her fiercely independent personality shines through her character development as we witness her stellar transformation from a widow who hid in her basement, to a fearsome bounty hunter. Her crushing defiance of the damsel in distress trope is what makes her one of the strongest and most definitive female characters in a Rockstar video game.

Keeping this in mind, several from the online community reacted to SWEGTA's suggestion of a female protagonist in GTA 6.

Those in favour, had the following responses to a female protagonist in GTA 6:

Yup😍 — Abdullah Malik (@TechScammer4) September 27, 2020

If anything, just to piss off those who are, for some reason, vehemently opposed to it. — certified S N A K E (@ya_boy_snake) September 27, 2020

If it's a good character then why not? — James Gibbo (@JamesGibson86) September 27, 2020

If she’s badass like Sadie Adler then why not pic.twitter.com/PED0YYxGfu — H.junior (@hassanalblushi2) September 27, 2020

GTA VI is going to be an all female reboot of San Andreas — dr fupws (@DrFupws) September 27, 2020

Make this possible @RockstarGames — Jacob Coble (@guitarskater15) September 27, 2020

Been saying this for years. Three protagonists in GTAV and not one of them was a woman. — 🌹🌺Comrade Katipo🕸🇳🇿 (@phyllisdyllis) September 27, 2020

Actually I would really like this! This is a brilliant idea. — 𝕖ℤ𝕠𝕣𝕚𝕠𝕟 (@_eZorion_) September 28, 2020

I think it would be really cool. Also if it was in the 80's or 90's again. — Combat Wombat (@ClickedTazer) September 28, 2020

While those who disagreed had the following to say:

nah we good — Flex (@flex1_) September 27, 2020

GTA has always had a masculine character, i prefer it that way, atleast people can play as a male or female in the online part, which is nice. I just think it should stay that way — SamRDR Alt (@Sam_RDR2) September 27, 2020

It’s gta not an rpg where immersing yourself as the character actually matters — Gabriel (@theHavocx) September 27, 2020

The dynamics between Michael, Franklin and Trevor are great. Players need to like, or be able to relate to the characters in order for a game to 'matter'. — Кᥲtᥱ Oʋᥱɾᥱᥒᑯ (@kate_overend) September 27, 2020

Some also seemed to have found a middle ground as they vouched for a male as well as a female protagonist in GTA 6:

GTA V have 3 simultaneous characters so, if they could make a duo of both a guy and a girl main character, that would be nice. — Alexandre Gauthier (@Alextrophysics) September 27, 2020

both man and woman would be cool — Jonas (@Jonas59600592) September 27, 2020

1 choose between a female and a male where they make the same stories but not so similar

2 just a female protagonist

3 a male and a female protagonist in one story

4 dlc



im okay with these 4 — 𝖀𝖓𝖘𝖈𝖗𝖎𝖕𝖙𝖊𝖉 𝖁𝖎𝖔𝖑𝖊𝖓𝖈𝖊🔪 👑x13 (@UnscriptedDave) September 27, 2020

Maybe a duo like Bonnie and Clyde or something — 🔥FireWater (@HolyShit42) September 29, 2020

From the tweets above, its quite evident that a strong duality of perception continues to persist regarding the addition of a female protagonist in GTA 6.

Having said that, Rockstar Games could certainly take a page out of the book of Sadie Adler's success story, and make a strong statement by frontlining a female protagonist in GTA 6, which could very well prove to be a fresh change to the very dynamics of the renowned title.