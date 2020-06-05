GTA Amritsar Mod: How to Download

GTA Amritsar is a popular mod of GTA: San Andreas that brings a lot of Indian elements to the game.

While the game isn't the best looking or best designed mod, it serves its purpose well and is a decent enough mod.

GTA Amritsar (picture credits: produnia)

GTA: San Andreas is one of the most popular entries in the GTA franchise and has one of the most active modding communities for a game.

The modding community of the GTA franchise is an extremely good one, pumping out one great mod after the other quite frequently. Some of these are really good quality ones.

The Amritsar mod for GTA: San Andreas is an example of one such mod that grew extremely popular in India, and was a favourite in the country. It might not be the best looking or best designed mod of the game, but it serves its purpose quite well.

This mod adds a lot of elements that are unique to India and Amritsar specifically. This can be seen through changing character skins, loading screens and even dialog boxes that show up in the game.

Also Read: The Last of Us Part II: Story Analysis and Predictions

How to Download the Amritsar Mod for GTA: San Andreas

GTA Amritsar Gameplay Screenshots (picture credits: produnia)

Also Read: GTA Online Weekly Update

GTA: Amritsar might not be the most detailed mod available, but it certainly adds enough elements to the game for it to be considered a decent mod. Additions and changes to the game include:

Advertisement

Updated graphics and texture

Certain vehicles have been revamped

The entire open-world opens up from the get-go

Main menu fonts have been revamped

New character skin for CJ

New bikes and aircraft (modded previous game assets)

Indian music in the load screens

Some dialog boxes for tutorials in Hindi

GTA: Amritsar can be downloaded from several third-party websites, much like the other mods of GTA: San Andreas. To use the mod in the game, you need to have an original copy of GTA: San Andreas on PC, which can be downloaded from Steam.

(picture credits: produnia)

The mod needs to be installed in the same directory as your original game in order for it to work and utilize the game assets.

Keep in mind, this does not bring the real-life location of Amritsar to GTA: San Andreas, unlike other popular mods for GTA 5, which bring real life locations to the game.

Also Read: How to Download GTA San Andreas on PC