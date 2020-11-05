GTA Chinatown Wars was released for Nintendo DS and PlayStation Portable in March 2009 and October 2009, respectively. The game was later ported to the Android platform in 2014. It revolves around the protagonist ‘Huang Lee’ and his journey to retain control amongst the Triad gangs in Liberty City.

In this article, we provide a step-by-step guide on how to download GTA Chinatown Wars on Android with its download links, size, and more.

GTA Chinatown Wars on Android: Download size, links, and more

Size

The download size of GTA Chinatown Wars is 18 MB. However, after the in-game download is completed, the size might rise to roughly 0.92 GB.

Download Link

GTA Chinatown Wars on the Google Play Store

GTA Chinatown Wars can be directly downloaded by the players from the Google Play Store.

Click here to visit the game's page on the Google Play Store.

Follow the steps given below to download the game.

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store and search for ‘GTA Chinatown Wars’ using the search bar. Players can also click on the link given above.

Step 2: Next, click on the purchase button and make the payment using the desired option.

Step 3: After the payment is complete, click on the ‘Install’ button, and then the download will commence.

After the download and installation process has been complete, users can open GTA Chinatown Wars and enjoy the voyage of Huang Lee.

The players should never indulge in any form of piracy and download the game only from the official source as it supports the developers of the game. They must never download GTA Chinatown Wars using APK and OBB files since it is illegal and can also harm your device, as the files could be malware disguised as the game.

