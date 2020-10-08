GTA Online Bunker Series: All you need to know

Players would have to spend massive amounts of time in GTA Online to fully experience everything that the game has to offer. Even if the player spends hours in GTA Online, they would still have new things to discover in the game.

GTA Online can sometimes be too overwhelming for players as they cannot figure out which game mode to try first. However, an abundance of choice is a good problem to have as the game can offer hours upon hours of quality gameplay.

GTA Online is filled with inventive and chaotic game modes, and one such example of a well-made match type is the Bunker Series in GTA Online.

Bunker Series in GTA Online: All you need to know

To play the Bunker Series, simply follow these steps:

Launch a GTA Online Session.

Open the Pause Menu.

Select "Online".

Select Jobs > Rockstar Created.

Select the Adversary Mode.

Look for "Bunker".

You can now play the Bunker Series, which has 7 variations in GTA Online:

Bunker - Every Bullet Counts

Bunker - Juggernaut

Bunker - Kill Quota

Bunker - Resurrection

Bunker - Slasher

Bunker - Till Death Do Us Part

Bunker - Trading Places

The claustrophobic environment of the Bunker makes this an extremely exciting and fast-paced game mode that encourages close-quarter combat. The game is at its best when players are gunning down lanes aggressively and throwing caution to the wind.

Adversary Mode, especially in the Bunker Series, is a game mode that feels familiar to players in GTA Online as it is very similar to more conventional arena shooters. The deathmatch style of these match types always makes for a fun time in GTA Online.

