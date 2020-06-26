GTA: Online error fix: 'Files required to play GTA Online could not be downloaded'

This error is a common one that pops up in GTA: Online from time to time.

It is a result of server maintenance by Rockstar Games, and has a pretty simple workaround.

GTA: Online is a uniquely-chaotic online experience that most other games cannot match. However, sometimes, this chaotic nature spills over to the game's maintenance side as well.

Players love nothing more than to switch on their consoles/PCs and jump right into a GTA: Online session. However, since its release, GTA: Online has run into glitches, bugs and maintenance issues a fair number of times.

Sometimes, players come across the "error screen" seen above, and it is wildly infuriating as it does not exactly explain what seems to be the problem.

The error reads:

"Files required to play GTA Online could not be downloaded from the Rockstar Games Service. Please return to Grand Theft Auto V and try again later."

How to fix the "Files Required to Play GTA: Online Could Not Be Downloaded" error

The error screen

This error usually comes as a result of server maintenance from Rockstar, scheduled or otherwise. There were a couple of fixes updated by the company on their forums, but the article has since been removed.

However, active subreddit r/gtaonline, and a few other forums, have found a workaround for both PC and console users.

A more basic fix to this problem for a lot of GTA: Online players has been to switch off their routers and modems for about 10 minutes and come back online.

For PC:

On a Windows PC, check your Firewall Settings for 'Outbound Files', and make sure that "GTAV.exe" is unblocked.

Under Firewall Settings, look for "Advanced Settings", then you can look and check for Outbound Files. Make sure that "GTAV.exe" is unblocked.

For PS4 Users:

From the Home Screen of your PS4, follow these steps:

Navigate to Settings from the home screen

Select Network

Select "Set Up Internet Connection"

Select Manual

Under DNS Settings, use the following settings

Primary 84.200.69.80

Secondary 84.200.70.40

(source r/gtaonline and Dailystar)

