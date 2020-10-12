GTA Online: List of cars added after the Los Santos Summer Special Update

GTA Online is a constantly evolving experience that keeps the player base on its toes by frequently introducing new content. It has been one of Rockstar Games' biggest successes financially and has guaranteed a future for the GTA franchise going forward into the next generation of consoles.

As has become the industry standard, the most successful games of today are the ones that continue to provide players with a steady stream of content. They are often labelled as "games as a service", essentially meaning that the game continues to receive content long after its release.

This is the case with GTA Online as Rockstar Games constantly add new content to the game to keep the player base engaged. This move not only helps retain a large chunk of the player base but it also attracts new ones.

Rockstar Games announced their plans for the GTA franchise with two updates planned for GTA Online in 2020. The first of the two updates, Los Santos Summer Special, dropped in August and included a number of new vehicles, missions and collectibles.

There were a total of 14 vehicles added to the game, with some being Benny's Original Motor Works vehicles. This means that players would be able to customise these pre-existing cars in Benny's for a wholly new design.

Cars added to GTA Online after the Los Santos Summer Special update

1) Declasse DR1

Price: $2,997,000

2) Lampadati Tigon

Price:$2,310,000

3) Invetero Coquette D10

Price: $1,510,000

4) BF Club

Price: $1,280,000

5) Maibatsu Penumbra FF

Price: $1,380,000

6) Dundreary Landstalker XL

Price: $1,220,000

7) Canis Seminole Frontier

Price: $678,000

8) Imponte Beater Dukes

Price: $378,000

9) Albany Manana Custom

Price: $925,000

10) Vapid Peyote Custom

Price: $620,000

11) Benefactor Glendale Custom

Price: $520,000

12) Bravado Youga Classic 4x4

Price: $1,288,000

13) Declasse Yosemite Rancher

Price: $700,000

14) Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom

Price: $815,000

