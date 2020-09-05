GTA Online: Making Money through Heists, Cargo missions, Daily objectives and more

GTA Online has proven to be one of the most popular action-adventure games of recent years. Like every previous iteration of the series, making money is one of the most important aspects of the game.

However, for beginners especially, making high amounts of money in the game can prove to be a tricky affair. In this article, we tell you everything that you need to know in order to earn high amounts of money in GTA Online.

GTA Online: How to make quick money

Heists

For the regular heists, you need to have a high-end apartment, along with a minimum of three friends. You can walk to the Heist room in your apartment and select one of the many heists on offer. There are quite a few heists on offer, with the set-up cost up to $100,000. However, this is one of the quickest ways to make money in the game.

GTA Online Hests (Image Credits: Rockstar Games)

Of course, Heists require a decent team and skills, so make sure you have a team you can depend upon. Furthermore, if you are able to buy a facility, you can perform the three-pronged ‘Doomsday Heist’, which has a comprehensively larger individual payout.

Cargos

There are three different Cargos that you can use to acquire quick money. The Special Cargo requires a warehouse while the vehicle cargo and the Air Freight Cargo requires a Vehicle Warehouse and a Hangar, respectively.

Image Credits: Rockstar Games

As a result, these options require quite a bit of investment in order to start turning profits. However, once you are done with the initial spending, the profits come in quickly, without a lot of work.

Time Trials and Daily Objectives

The Daily objectives are, of course, the most obvious way to earn quick money in the game. Completing them all can help you earn up to $300,000 rather quickly. Furthermore, there are a bunch of Time Trial races that can be accessed at various locations in the game.

GTA Online Time Trials (Image Credits: VG247.com)

These are solo races against a timer, and completing them is also an easy way to acquire money. In addition, there are various events and log-in bonuses that Rockstar Games offers players at different points of time, so be on the lookout for them.

Of course, while there are other ways to earn money, particularly via investments in various assets across the map, these are quickest and easiest ways to earn quick money in GTA Online, especially for beginners. You can watch the video below for further help.