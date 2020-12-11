GTA Online winter update 2020: 3 new radio stations, 250 new tracks to be added

It does seem like Rockstar Games wasn't playing around when it said that the next update to GTA Online would be its biggest yet. The studio seems to be pulling out all the stops to provide a large update that changes the game's landscape in a huge way.

The Cayo Perico Heist update will include an entirely new location, along with an action-packed heist and, with it, new characters and gameplay opportunities. One of the lesser talked-about aspects of GTA Online has always been the music.

Whether it is Health's brilliant soundtrack for Arena Wars or the blonded radio station added to GTA 5 during its release on the PS4 and Xbox One, music has always been an integral aspect of Grand Theft Auto.

True to Rockstar fashion, the game will receive three new radio stations and 250 new tracks.

GTA Online winter update will be "musically rich"

While it may not be as noticeable of a change as a new island, weapons, or cars, the music does make a lot of difference. Driving through the city listening to the same tracks over and over again can get tiresome pretty quickly.

"Addition of three new radio stations, as well as brand new mixes arriving on hit stations FlyLo FM and Worldwide FM, for a whopping total of over 250 new tracks, making this the biggest ever musical update to GTA Online."

Introducing The Music Locker – Los Santos’ newest underground dance club, soon to be open to the public. Featuring opening resident, @moodymann313 with performances from @keinemusik and Palms Trax coming soon.

https://t.co/fxJEXtsZb2 pic.twitter.com/AbHzZx3b8v — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 5, 2020

Rockstar has been hard at work, providing players with a brilliant sonic experience in the game time and time again. Some of the biggest names in music have made appearances in GTA Online over the years in various capacities.

Not just radio stations, GTA Online has also included performances from real-life musicians in digital form. Acts such as Solomun and Tale of Us are present in the city's Nightclubs as resident DJs, and the game isn't done adding more of them.