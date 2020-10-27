GTA San Andreas: Download size, system requirements, links, and other details

GTA San Andreas was the third title in the 3D era of the Grand Theft Auto series. Many gamers even vouch for it as the best title from this franchise courtesy of its fascinating storyline and vast map.

Players play through the journey of ‘CJ’ or ‘Carl Johnson’ after returning to Grove Street. Sometimes, they want to revisit their memories in San Andreas, and hence, look for ways to download this game. In this article, we provide various details about GTA San Andreas for the same.

Also read: GTA 5: System requirements, download size, links, and other installation details

GTA San Andreas: Guide to download other details

Users can directly avail of this game from Rockstar Warehouse or Steam. Here are the steps to download GTA San Andreas from the latter:

Step 1: First, users have to open the Steam Client on their PCs and search for ‘GTA San Andreas.’

Step 2: After successfully purchasing the game, it’ll be added to their Steam Library.

Step 3: Next, gamers can select it from their library and click on the ‘Install’ button.

After the conclusion of the download and installation processes, they can open GTA San Andreas and enjoy it. Players, however, shouldn’t indulge in piracy and only download this game from official sources.

Advertisement

Size: Hard Drive: 3.6 GB of free hard disk space (Source: Steam)

Here are the download links to this title:

System requirements

Here are the minimum and recommended requirements for GTA San Andreas:

Minimum:

OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP

Processor: 1Ghz Pentium III or AMD Athlon Processor

Memory: 256 MB of RAM

Graphics: 64 MB Video Card (Geforce 3 or better)

Recommended:

Processor: Intel Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon XP Processor

Memory: 384 MB of RAM

Graphics: 128 MB (or greater) Video Card (Geforce 6 Series Recommended)

Sound Card: DirectX 9 compatible Sound Card

(Source: Steam)

Also read: GTA 4 Cheats: List of all the cheat codes for PC