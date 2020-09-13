GTA San Andreas Lite APK is illegal, and Google Play Store is the only legal way to download the game

Almost every gamer has either played or heard about GTA San Andreas. It is one of the most iconic games from the GTA series, which is fondly remembered for its incredible storyline and its vast open world. Players take control of Carl ‘CJ’ Johnson, who returns to the fictional state of San Andreas after the death of his mother.

On its 10th anniversary, Rockstar Games ported GTA San Andreas for mobile devices, allowing players to go through CJ’s journey on the go.

Due to the high demand for GTA San Andreas, several modded versions of the game like GTA San Andreas Lite have become prevalent. In this article, we discuss how the GTA San Andreas Lite APK is illegal.

GTA San Andreas lite APK is illegal

Several videos and websites claim to offer the modified version of GTA San Andreas. In this 'lite' version, the game’s size has been reduced, and several features have been removed. The version, therefore, consists only of the open world and not the story mode, which is the game’s main essence.

Players must note that all such modified versions of the game are 100% illegal, and users should never use them as it is considered piracy, which is a grave offence.

Downloading such files from third-party sources may also harm your device as they might contain malware and viruses.

The game on the Google Play

The only legitimate way of obtaining GTA San Andreas is by downloading it from Google Play Store. The game is available at a decent price, and purchasing it would also support the developers of the game.

Click here to visit the GTA San Andreas page on Google Play Store.

