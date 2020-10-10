GTA San Andreas: PC download guide, file size, and cheat codes

GTA San Andreas is one of the most memorable and celebrated titles from the Grand Theft Auto series. For many of you, it was one of the first games that you played, and you have a lot of memories attached to it.

GTA San Andreas ticks all the boxes, with a great story and fantastic map. Some of you even spend hours dwelling on the streets of Los Santos and playing through the journey of CJ.

Many wish to play this game again, and hence, we provide a step-by-step guide to download GTA San Andreas for PCs.

File size to download GTA San Andreas on PC/laptop, and cheat codes

Steps to download

The game is available at a reasonable rate on Steam and Rockstar Warehouse. The size of the game is roughly 4.7 GB.

Step 1: First, you have to open the Steam Client on your PC and search for GTA San Andreas.

Step 2: Click on the purchase option, the successful completion of which will see the game added to your Steam library.

Step 3: Press on the library option on the top-left corner and click on the install button, if it doesn’t begin automatically.

Note: You should never engage in piracy and downloaded the cracked version of the game.

Cheat codes

Here are some of the cheat codes

HESOYAM - Health, Armor, $250k, Repairs car

BAGUVIX - (Semi)Infinite Health

CVWKXAM - Infinite Oxygen

LXGIWYL - Weapon Set 1

PROFESSIONALSKIT - Weapon Set 2

UZUMYMW - Weapon Set 3

STICKLIKEGLUE - Perfect Vehicle Handling

FULLCLIP - Infinite Ammo, No Reloading

TURNUPTHEHEAT - Increase Wanted Level +2

TURNDOWNTHEHEAT - Clear Wanted Level

AEZAKMI - Disable Wanted Level

BRINGITON - Six Star Wanted Level

VKYPQCF - Maximum Stamina

PROFESSIONALKILLER - Hitman Level for all Weapon Stats

NATURALTALENT - Maximize All Vehicle Skill Stats

KANGAROO - Mega Jump

CPKTNWT - Blow Up All Cars

WHEELSONLYPLEASE - Invisible car

CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG - Flying Cars

(Source: Eurogamer.net)

Click here for the full list of the cheat codes.

