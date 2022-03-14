GTA V cheats for PS5: Free cars, vehicles, phone numbers, and more

GTA V is one of several titles in the series that have allowed players to change the way gameplay works with the use of cheats. While some of the cheats alter elements like the weather, some fun cheats like super jump make for entertaining missions and traversal.

With the game now coming to Sony's next-gen console, players are wondering what cheats will be. Given that the game is an upgraded version with the same base code, the cheats will likely be the same for PS5 as they were on PS4.

Disclaimer: Some of these cheats may not work properly if Rockstar Games changes how the mechanic works in the latest iteration.

GTA V cheats will carry over to the PS5 version of the game

As mentioned before, many different things can be done in GTA V with the help of cheats. Players may enter god mode and become invincible if they want to do so, making for some fun missions. Whether it's spawning a few cars or getting explosive fists, here's a list of GTA 5 cheats that are expected to work on the PS5 version of the game.

GTA V Free cars and vehicles

Caddy: O, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, O, X

O, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, O, X Comet: R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1 Rapid GT: R2, L1, O, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, O, R2

R2, L1, O, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, O, R2 Stretch Limo: R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, O, Right

R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, O, Right Garbage Truck: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right BMX: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2

Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2 Maibatsu Sanchez: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2

Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2 Shitzu PCJ 600: R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1

R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1 Buzzard Helicopter: O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle

O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle Duster Plane: Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, O, L1, L1

Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, O, L1, L1 Stunt Plane: O, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle

GTA V phone numbers for PS5

Spawn BMX 1-999-226-348 (1-999-BANDIT)

Spawn Buzzard Attack Chopper 1-999-289-9633 (1-999-BUZZ-OFF)

Spawn Caddy 1-999-465-3461 (1-999-HOLE-IN-1)

Spawn Comet 1-999-266-38 (1-999-COMET)

Spawn Dodo 1-999-3984628 (1-999-EXTINCT)

Spawn Duke O'Death 1-999-33284227 (1-999-DEATHCAR)

Spawn Duster 1-999-359-77729 (1-999-FLY-SPRAY)

Spawn Kraken 1-999-282-2537 (1-999-BUBBLES)

Spawn Stretch 1-999-846-39663 (1-999-VINEWOOD)

Spawn PCJ-600 1-999-762-538 (1-999-ROCKET)

Spawn Rapid GT 1-999-727-4348 (1-999-RAPID-GT)

Spawn Sanchez 1-999-633-7623 (1-999-OFF-ROAD)

Spawn Mallard 1-999-227-678-676 (1-999-BARN-STORM)

Spawn Trashmaster 1-999-872-433 (1-999-TRASHED)

Give all Weapons 1-999-866-587 (1-999-TOOL-UP)

Director Mode 1-999-57825368 (1-999-LS-TALENT)

Black Cellphone 1-999-367-3767 (1-999-EMPEROR)

Super Jump 1-999-467-8648 (1-999-HOP-TO-IT)

Change Weather 1-999-625-348-7246 (1-999-MAKE-IT-RAIN)

Moon Gravity 1-999-356-2837 (1-999-FLOATER)

Drunk Mode 1-999-547-867 (1-999-LIQUOR)

Explosive Melee Attacks 1-999-468-42637 (1-999 HOT-HANDS)

Fast Run 1-999-228-2463 (1-999-CATCH-ME)

Fast Swim 1-999-468-44557 (1-999-GOT-GILLS)

Flaming Bullets 1-999-462-363-4279 (1-999-INCENDIARY)

Explosive Ammo Rounds 1-999-444-439 (1-999-HIGHEX)

Max Health & Armor 1-999-887-853 (1-999-TURTLE)

Raise Wanted Level 1-999-384-48483 (1-999-FUGITIVE)

Lower Wanted Level 1-999-529-93787 (1-999-LAWYERUP)

Invincibility 1-999-724-654-5537 (1-999-PAINKILLER)

Recharge Special Ability 1-999-769-3787 (1-999-POWERUP)

Skyfall 1-999-759-3255 (1-999-SKY-FALL)

Slow Motion Aim 1-999-332-3393 (1-999-DEAD-EYE)

Parachute 1-999-759-3483 (1-999-SKY-DIVE)

Slippery Cars 1-999-766-9329 (1-999-SNOW-DAY)

Slow Motion 1-999-756-966 (1-999-SLOW-MO)

GTA V combat cheat codes

Give Parachute : LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1

: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1 Explosive Melee Attacks : RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2

: RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2 Bang Bang (Explosive Bullets): RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

(Explosive Bullets): RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1 Flaming Bullets : L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1

: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1 Slow Motion Aim : SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X

: SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X Drunk Mode : TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT

: TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT Slidey Cars : TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1 Slow Motion: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1

These are some of the most commonly used cheats in the game that have been used on the older-gen console. There's no known cheat to give infinite money.

Disclaimer: The article doesn't include all available cheats. Further testing on the next-gen version will be required once the game becomes available.

