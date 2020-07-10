GTA Vice City APK download 70MB: Real or fake?

GTA Vice City is one of the most popular games from the franchise and also available across multiple platforms, including Android.

There are several third-party websites that offer free APK downloads for the game.

(picture credits: wallpaper cave)

The GTA franchise consists of some of the most popular games across all platforms, consoles, PC, and otherwise. Mobile gaming has slowly risen to become a legitimate handheld gaming platform.

The space that was previously occupied by handheld consoles like PSP and Nintendo DS has now been occupied by Android and iOS devices.

Rockstar Games, not the one to miss the boat on a new trend, released a version of their GTA games for the Android and iOS platforms as well.

Also Read: GTA Online Air Freight Cargo Missions

There are several entries from the GTA franchise available on the Google Play Store and App Store, namely:

GTA San Andreas

GTA Vice City

GTA Liberty City Stories

GTA Chinatown Wars

GTA III

Google Play Store is the only legitimate and legal way of downloading these games for Android devices. Any other method of downloading these games from unofficial Third-Party websites is considered piracy and is illegal.

Also Read: Top 5 Games of 2020 So Far

GTA Vice City APK 70MB download

Advertisement

There are several sites and Youtube videos that are linked to third-party websites offering highly compressed versions of these games for free.

However, keep in mind that these are not legitimate and can often harm your Android device. The only way to play GTA Vice City on your smartphone is by purchasing and downloading the game from Google Play Store.

Piracy has always been an issue in the entertainment industry, but exponentially more so in the gaming industry. Developers and publishers have employed the use of DRMs to protect their IP, but cannot cover all bases.

Purchasing and downloading games is the only way to support the developers of your favourite games. GTA Vice City can be downloaded from Google Play Store for a reasonable price.

Also Read: GTA 5 on Android: Real or Fake?