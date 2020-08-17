GTA Vice City cheats for PC

GTA Vice City is the second game from the 3D Era of the famous Grand Theft Auto franchise. The game has an engaging storyline and memorable characters, which are etched in players' memories.
Rockstar Games was one of the first few developers to incorporate cheat codes in their games. Most of the gamers fondly remember playing GTA Vice City using cheat codes to fly cars, hover them on the water, and reduce wanted level.
If you're looking to play GTA Vice City, here are some cheat codes that will bring back a sense of nostalgia.
Also Read: GTA Vice City APK OBB: All you need to know
List of Cheats in GTA Vice City
Here is a list of cheat codes in GTA Vice City
- MIAMITRAFFIC - Aggressive Drivers
- NUTTERTOOLS - All heavy weapons
- THUGSTOOLS - All light weapons
- PROFESSIONALTOOLS - All medium weapons
- CATSANDDOGS - Stormy Weather
- ALOVELYDAY - Sunny
- ABITDRIEG - Dense Clouds
- APLEASANTDAY - Light Clouds/clear
- CANTSEEATHING - Foggy Weather
- ILOOKLIKEHILARY - Play as Hilary King
- MYSONISALAWYER - Play as Ken Rosenberg
- LOOKLIKELANCE - Play as Lance Vance
- WELOVEOURDICK - Play as Love Fist character (Dick)
- ROCKANDROLLMAN - Play as Love Fist character (Jezz Torent)
- FOXYLITTLETHING - Play as Mercedes
- ONEARMEDBANDIT - Play as Phil Cassidy
- CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED - Play as Ricardo Diaz
- IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY - Play as Sonny Forelli
- STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP - Change Skin/Clothes
- DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS - Makes Tommy fatter
- PRECIOUSPROTECTION - Full Armor
- ASPIRINE - Full Health
- IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK - All cars are black
- AHAIRDRESSERSCAR - All cars are pink
- GREENLIGHT - All traffic lights are green
- ICANTTAKEITANYMORE - Commit Suicide
- LEAVEMEALONE - Decrease Wanted Level
- YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE - Raise Wanted Level
- AIRSHIP - Fast boats can fly for short periods of time
- CHICKSWITHGUNS - Girls Carry Guns
- FANNYMAGNET - Ladies Man, Women Follow You
- ONSPEED - Makes everything faster
- BOOOOOORING - Makes everything slower
- CERTAINDEATH - Makes you smoke a cigarette
- BIGBANG - Blow up nearby cars
- SEAWAYS - Cars can drive/hover over water
- COMEFLYWITHME - Cars can fly
- WHEELSAREALLINEED - Only the wheels of a car are visible
- OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS - Peds Carry Guns
- NOBODYLIKESME - Peds Hate You
- FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT - Peds Riot
- GRIPISEVERYTHING - Perfect Handling
- CHASESTAT - Shows Media Level (when 2+ stars)
- LIFEISPASSINGMEBY - Speed up game clock
- LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS - Sportscars have big wheels
- TRAVELINSTYLE - Spawn a Bloodring Banger
- GETTHEREQUICKLY - Spawn a Bloodring Banger #2
- BETTERTHANWALKING - Spawn a Caddie
- GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED - Spawn a Hotring Racer
- GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST - Spawn a Hotring Racer #2
- PANZER - Spawn a Rhino
- THELASTRIDE - Spawn a Romero's Hearse
- GETTHEREFAST - Spawn a Sabre Turbo
- RUBBISHCAR - Spawn a Trashmaster
- ROCKANDROLLCAR - Spawn Love Fist's Limo
Also Read: How to download GTA Vice City file for PC
Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you; several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.Published 17 Aug 2020, 10:06 IST