GTA Vice City cheats for PC

GTA Vice City is the second game from the 3D Era of the famous Grand Theft Auto franchise. The game has an engaging storyline and memorable characters, which are etched in players' memories.

Rockstar Games was one of the first few developers to incorporate cheat codes in their games. Most of the gamers fondly remember playing GTA Vice City using cheat codes to fly cars, hover them on the water, and reduce wanted level.

If you're looking to play GTA Vice City, here are some cheat codes that will bring back a sense of nostalgia.

List of Cheats in GTA Vice City

MIAMITRAFFIC - Aggressive Drivers

- Aggressive Drivers NUTTERTOOLS - All heavy weapons

- All heavy weapons THUGSTOOLS - All light weapons

- All light weapons PROFESSIONALTOOLS - All medium weapons

- All medium weapons CATSANDDOGS - Stormy Weather

- Stormy Weather ALOVELYDAY - Sunny

- Sunny ABITDRIEG - Dense Clouds

- Dense Clouds APLEASANTDAY - Light Clouds/clear

- Light Clouds/clear CANTSEEATHING - Foggy Weather

- Foggy Weather ILOOKLIKEHILARY - Play as Hilary King

- Play as Hilary King MYSONISALAWYER - Play as Ken Rosenberg

- Play as Ken Rosenberg LOOKLIKELANCE - Play as Lance Vance

- Play as Lance Vance WELOVEOURDICK - Play as Love Fist character (Dick)

- Play as Love Fist character (Dick) ROCKANDROLLMAN - Play as Love Fist character (Jezz Torent)

- Play as Love Fist character (Jezz Torent) FOXYLITTLETHING - Play as Mercedes

- Play as Mercedes ONEARMEDBANDIT - Play as Phil Cassidy

- Play as Phil Cassidy CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED - Play as Ricardo Diaz

- Play as Ricardo Diaz IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY - Play as Sonny Forelli

- Play as Sonny Forelli STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP - Change Skin/Clothes

- Change Skin/Clothes DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS - Makes Tommy fatter

- Makes Tommy fatter PRECIOUSPROTECTION - Full Armor

- Full Armor ASPIRINE - Full Health

- Full Health IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK - All cars are black

- All cars are black AHAIRDRESSERSCAR - All cars are pink

- All cars are pink GREENLIGHT - All traffic lights are green

- All traffic lights are green ICANTTAKEITANYMORE - Commit Suicide

- Commit Suicide LEAVEMEALONE - Decrease Wanted Level

- Decrease Wanted Level YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE - Raise Wanted Level

- Raise Wanted Level AIRSHIP - Fast boats can fly for short periods of time

- Fast boats can fly for short periods of time CHICKSWITHGUNS - Girls Carry Guns

- Girls Carry Guns FANNYMAGNET - Ladies Man, Women Follow You

- Ladies Man, Women Follow You ONSPEED - Makes everything faster

- Makes everything faster BOOOOOORING - Makes everything slower

- Makes everything slower CERTAINDEATH - Makes you smoke a cigarette

- Makes you smoke a cigarette BIGBANG - Blow up nearby cars

- Blow up nearby cars SEAWAYS - Cars can drive/hover over water

- Cars can drive/hover over water COMEFLYWITHME - Cars can fly

- Cars can fly WHEELSAREALLINEED - Only the wheels of a car are visible

- Only the wheels of a car are visible OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS - Peds Carry Guns

- Peds Carry Guns NOBODYLIKESME - Peds Hate You

- Peds Hate You FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT - Peds Riot

- Peds Riot GRIPISEVERYTHING - Perfect Handling

- Perfect Handling CHASESTAT - Shows Media Level (when 2+ stars)

- Shows Media Level (when 2+ stars) LIFEISPASSINGMEBY - Speed up game clock

- Speed up game clock LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS - Sportscars have big wheels

- Sportscars have big wheels TRAVELINSTYLE - Spawn a Bloodring Banger

- Spawn a Bloodring Banger GETTHEREQUICKLY - Spawn a Bloodring Banger #2

- Spawn a Bloodring Banger #2 BETTERTHANWALKING - Spawn a Caddie

- Spawn a Caddie GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED - Spawn a Hotring Racer

- Spawn a Hotring Racer GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST - Spawn a Hotring Racer #2

- Spawn a Hotring Racer #2 PANZER - Spawn a Rhino

- Spawn a Rhino THELASTRIDE - Spawn a Romero's Hearse

- Spawn a Romero's Hearse GETTHEREFAST - Spawn a Sabre Turbo

- Spawn a Sabre Turbo RUBBISHCAR - Spawn a Trashmaster

- Spawn a Trashmaster ROCKANDROLLCAR - Spawn Love Fist's Limo

