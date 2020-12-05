GTA Vice City is an iconic part of the Grand Theft Auto series Playing the game today brings a sense of nostalgia for many gamers.

Like its predecessors, the game features a wide variety of cheat codes that add to the game's fun. This article takes a look at the weapon cheat codes in GTA Vice City.

GTA Vice City Weapon cheat codes for Android/PC

Here are the GTA Vice City Weapon cheat codes for Android/PC:

Weapon Set #1 - THUGSTOOLS

Weapon Set #2 - PROFESSIONALTOOLS

Weapon Set #3 – NUTTERTOOLS

Players can type in these codes on PC to get a set of weapons.

Users can watch the video below to find out how they can use cheat codes on Android.

There are many cheat codes aside from weapons as well. The following is a list of other codes which players can try out as well.

PRECIOUSPROTECTION - Full Armor

- Full Armor ASPIRINE - Full Health

- Full Health IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK - All cars are black

- All cars are black AHAIRDRESSERSCAR - All cars are pink

- All cars are pink GREENLIGHT - All traffic lights are green

- All traffic lights are green ICANTTAKEITANYMORE - Commit Suicide

- Commit Suicide LEAVEMEALONE - Decrease Wanted Level

- Decrease Wanted Level YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE - Raise Wanted Level

- Raise Wanted Level MIAMITRAFFIC - Aggressive Drivers

- Aggressive Drivers CATSANDDOGS - Stormy Weather

- Stormy Weather ALOVELYDAY - Sunny

- Sunny ABITDRIEG - Dense Clouds

- Dense Clouds SEAWAYS - Cars can drive/hover over water

- Cars can drive/hover over water COMEFLYWITHME - Cars can fly

- Cars can fly WHEELSAREALLINEED - Only the wheels of a car are visible

- Only the wheels of a car are visible GRIPISEVERYTHING - Perfect Handling

- Perfect Handling CHASESTAT - Shows Media Level (when 2+ stars)

- Shows Media Level (when 2+ stars) LIFEISPASSINGMEBY - Speed up the game clock

- Speed up the game clock LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS - Sportscars have big wheels

- Sportscars have big wheels TRAVELINSTYLE - Spawn a Bloodring Banger

- Spawn a Bloodring Banger GETTHEREQUICKLY - Spawn a Bloodring Banger #2

- Spawn a Bloodring Banger #2 BETTERTHANWALKING - Spawn a Caddie

- Spawn a Caddie GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED - Spawn a Hotring Racer

- Spawn a Hotring Racer GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST - Spawn a Hotring Racer #2

- Spawn a Hotring Racer #2 PANZER - Spawn a Rhino

- Spawn a Rhino THELASTRIDE - Spawn a Romero's Hearse

- Spawn a Romero's Hearse GETTHEREFAST - Spawn a Sabre Turbo

- Spawn a Sabre Turbo RUBBISHCAR - Spawn a Trashmaster

- Spawn a Trashmaster ROCKANDROLLCAR - Spawn Love Fist's Limo

Users can click here to download the PDF file for GTA Vice City PC cheat codes.

