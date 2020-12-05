GTA Vice City is an iconic part of the Grand Theft Auto series Playing the game today brings a sense of nostalgia for many gamers.
Like its predecessors, the game features a wide variety of cheat codes that add to the game's fun. This article takes a look at the weapon cheat codes in GTA Vice City.
GTA Vice City Weapon cheat codes for Android/PC
Here are the GTA Vice City Weapon cheat codes for Android/PC:
Weapon Set #1 - THUGSTOOLS
Weapon Set #2 - PROFESSIONALTOOLS
Weapon Set #3 – NUTTERTOOLS
Players can type in these codes on PC to get a set of weapons.
Users can watch the video below to find out how they can use cheat codes on Android.
There are many cheat codes aside from weapons as well. The following is a list of other codes which players can try out as well.
- PRECIOUSPROTECTION - Full Armor
- ASPIRINE - Full Health
- IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK - All cars are black
- AHAIRDRESSERSCAR - All cars are pink
- GREENLIGHT - All traffic lights are green
- ICANTTAKEITANYMORE - Commit Suicide
- LEAVEMEALONE - Decrease Wanted Level
- YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE - Raise Wanted Level
- MIAMITRAFFIC - Aggressive Drivers
- CATSANDDOGS - Stormy Weather
- ALOVELYDAY - Sunny
- ABITDRIEG - Dense Clouds
- SEAWAYS - Cars can drive/hover over water
- COMEFLYWITHME - Cars can fly
- WHEELSAREALLINEED - Only the wheels of a car are visible
- GRIPISEVERYTHING - Perfect Handling
- CHASESTAT - Shows Media Level (when 2+ stars)
- LIFEISPASSINGMEBY - Speed up the game clock
- LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS - Sportscars have big wheels
- TRAVELINSTYLE - Spawn a Bloodring Banger
- GETTHEREQUICKLY - Spawn a Bloodring Banger #2
- BETTERTHANWALKING - Spawn a Caddie
- GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED - Spawn a Hotring Racer
- GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST - Spawn a Hotring Racer #2
- PANZER - Spawn a Rhino
- THELASTRIDE - Spawn a Romero's Hearse
- GETTHEREFAST - Spawn a Sabre Turbo
- RUBBISHCAR - Spawn a Trashmaster
- ROCKANDROLLCAR - Spawn Love Fist's Limo
Users can click here to download the PDF file for GTA Vice City PC cheat codes.
