Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Minding Your Own Business side quest

Minding Your Own Business is a fun and rewarding side quest in Hogwarts Legacy. Upon its completion, players will be able to purchase and run their own shop in the game's wizarding world.

The side quest is currently exclusive to Hogwarts Legacy players on PS4 and PS5. However, those on other platforms will be able to access it starting on February 10, 2024.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the entire Minding Your Business side quest in Hogwarts Legacy and its objectives:

Location: Hogsmeade

Quest Level: Level 25

Requirement: Finish Main Quest: Fire and Vice (PlayStation Exclusive Quest)

Quest Objectives:

Speak with the house-elf outside the vacant shop in Hogsmeade

Speak with Cassandra Mason

Collect 1,500 Gold to purchase the shop from Cassandra Mason

Speak to Penny, the house-elf

Clean up and make repairs

Open the mysterious chest

Explore what lies below

Explore the library

Entertain Fastidio

Return to the foyer

Explore the atrium

Play with the poltergeist

Return to the foyer

Venture beyond the foyer doors

Challenge Fastidio

Return to the shop

Speak to Penny

Seek out Officer Singer

Confront Cassandra Mason

Return to the shop

Minding Your Own Business: Detailed guide to completing Hogwarts Legacy's PlayStation-exclusive side quest

Penny in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via PerfectParadox/ You Tube)

To start the Minding Your Own Business side quest in Hogwarts Legacy, head to Hogsmeade and look for a vacant shop near the South Hogsmeade Floo Flame. Speak to Penny, the house-elf, outside the shop to initiate the side quest.

It's worth noting that the Minding Your Own Business side quest only becomes available during the winter season. Players will need to wait until this point in Hogwarts Legacy to access it.

Speak with Cassandra Mason

Cassandra Mason in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Avalanche Software)

Once you speak with Penny, the house-elf, she will direct you to Cassandra Mason, the owner of the vacant shop. Use the tracker to find Cassandra's location within Hogsmeade.

Collect 1,500 Galleons to purchase the shop

After talking to Cassandra, she will agree to sell you the shop for 1,500 Galleons. Once you have this amount, talk to her once more so that she can hand over the shop’s paperwork to you.

Cassandra will also ask for help in gathering her late husband’s belongings in the shop. She will then give you the key to her husband’s chest.

Speak to Penny, the house-elf

Head back to the vacant shop and speak to Penny to gain entry.

Clean up and make repairs

Once you pay up, you’ll get the shop in a dilapidated state (Image via Avalanche Software)

Upon entering the shop, use the Reparo spell to fix any clutter. Penny will then direct you to her late master's chest.

Prepare for the dungeon

Before proceeding, make sure you are well-prepared for the upcoming dungeon, as you will not be able to leave until you complete it. Equip your best gear and stock up on potions to ensure you are ready for what lies ahead.

Open the mysterious chest

After ensuring that you're prepared, locate the chest in the other room of the shop and interact with it to trigger a cutscene. This will reveal a hidden ladder leading underground, marking the beginning of your journey through the dungeon.

Explore the Mysterious Underground Maze

Exploring the underground dungeon of this side-quest in Hogwarts Legacy can be a little confusing and annoying (Image via GuidingLight/ YouTube)

After opening the locked door in the chest room, you'll enter a maze full of shifting and changing rooms. While the path is mostly straightforward, it can get confusing due to the constant movement.

Your first destination is a room filled with old items and mannequins, where you'll find a chest containing an Elf-Sized Hat. When you try to leave, the door will shut, and hitting a mannequin with a spell will transport you to a dark room full of hanging mannequins. Cast Lumos to light the path and follow the path until you reach a large locked door.

To open the door, use Accio and Wingardium Leviosa to carry a lamp located on the right side and hang it on the other pedestal. This action will unlock the door, allowing you to enter the next room.

Here, you'll meet Fastidio, a malevolent poltergeist who has been guiding you through the shifting rooms. He challenges you to play his game and find an exit.

In the meantime, Fastidio will throw furniture your way, which you can attack or dodge. You'll find two rooms on either side of the foyer, and you can explore either one. Start by heading to the left room, which leads to the library.

Explore the Mysterious Library

Explore the mysterious library that is full of twists and turns. Your task is to find two lanterns to unlock the door and proceed to the next level. The library is a maze, and Fastidio will provide you with helpful clues along the way. Be sure to cast Lumos to guide you through the dark corridors.

As you wander through the library, you'll encounter a room with three doors. Go through the one that opens and repeat this process two more times to find the first lantern. You may also encounter a circular corridor and a long one that turns into a small room with mannequins.

In the final library room, you'll come across a jack-in-the-box. Once you interact with it, you'll face a battle against mannequins who will charge at you in numbers. After defeating them, you'll receive the first lantern.

On the left side of the library, you'll encounter different upside-down rooms while locating the second lantern. If you ever feel lost, simply turn around. The doors and passages will change or open when you're not looking. Once you've solved the puzzles, you'll end up at the library with the second lantern in hand.

Entertaining Fastidio

Fastidio in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Avalanche Software)

Enter the library. You'll encounter Fastidio, who will charge at you. Your only option is to dodge his attacks.

You can't do anything to defeat him other than defeat the mannequins he summons.

Return to the foyer

Head back to the foyer to reach the next area.

Explore the Atrium

Go to the other room to reach the Atrium. Navigate through the shifting rooms to find two lanterns that will open the next room.

Use Accio and Wingardium Leviosa to move lanterns across the platforms and destroy any floating objects around you.

Defeat all the mannequins in the room and hang the first lantern on the pedestal before proceeding to the other side of the Atrium. Traverse through the chess room and defeat the mannequins to obtain the second lantern.

Playing with the Poltergeist

Return to the huge room and face Fastidio again. Break any items he throws at you before he summons mannequins to charge at you. Defeat all the mannequins to end the attack.

Venture beyond the foyer doors

Follow the path beyond the foyer door to reach the cemetery, where you'll meet Fastidio. He will offer you a deal.

Challenge Fastidio

Fastidio will challenge you to a fight, throwing items at you that you can dodge. He'll also create Fastidio's Monster and summon mannequins to attack you. Destroy the monster and defeat the mannequins to get Fastidio to yield.

Speak to Penny again

Speak to Penny back in the shop and choose your response during the dialog. You'll then have to seek out help from Officer Singer.

Seek out Officer Singer

Officer Singer in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Avalanche Software)

Follow the marker to find Officer Singer and report to her what Cassandra has been doing with her shop.

Confront Cassandra Mason

Go back to Cassandra's house and fight her. In the first phase, she'll use spells against you, but you can quickly unleash your combos at her and move on to the next phase.

In the second phase, Cassandra will hurl rocks at you. Dodge the first two rocks and time your Protego spell on the third one to hurl it back at her and break her shield. Only then can you attack her.

In the final phase, Cassandra will mix spells and teleport around. Avoid her attacks and wait for her to do a rock attack to break her shield and deal damage to her until she recovers. After depleting her health, she'll be tied down and arrested by Officer Singer.

Return to the shop

Return to the shop and talk to Penny about Cassandra's arrest and the shop's transfer of ownership. Give Penny the Elf-Sized Hat to free herself and choose a sign for the shop from a set of options. Complete the quest and receive additional rewards.

Minding Your Business side quest rewards in Hogwarts Legacy

After completing the side quest, you will be the owner of the above shop in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Avalanche Software)

Upon completing the Minding Your Business side quest in Hogwarts Legacy, you will have the ability to use the shop to vend your acquired items at improved prices. Additionally, you will be rewarded with the following items:

Shopkeeper’s set (cosmetic)

Shopkeeper’s Coat

Shopkeeper’s Top Hat

Shopkeeper’s Attire

Minding Your Own Business is a fun side quest in Hogwarts Legacy, offering puzzles to solve and a string of fights along the way. Make sure to complete it to become the owner of your own shop in Hogsmeade.

Poll : 0 votes