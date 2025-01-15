Honkai Star Rail Abyss of Fate Janusopolis treasure chest locations

The release of Amphoreus in Honkai Star Rail 3.0 introduces a brand new map with different regions and areas to explore. Players can find plenty of treasure chests scattered across these areas, offering rewards like Stellar Jades, Celestial Ambrosia, Credits, and other in-game materials. Specifically, the Abyss of Fate Janusopolis area contains a total of 20 treasure chests to collect.

This article provides a guide on all the treasure chests and their locations in the city of Janusopolis in Honkai Star Rail 3.0.

Also read: Eternal Holy City Okhema treasure chest locations in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail: All treasure chest locations in Abyss of Fate Janusopolis

Basic Treasure Chest #1

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #1 (Image via HoYoverse)

To get to this treasure chest, teleport to Destiny's Desolation Space Anchor. Follow the path, head up the stairs, and into the first room. It is located in the Evernight spacetime dimension — so all you need to do is repair the broken bridge using Oronyx's Prayers and take the left path to reach the chest.

Trending

You will find a Titankin enemy in front of this chest (not guarding it, just present in front). Defeat it and claim the chest.

Basic Treasure Chest #2

From the previous location, turn around and follow the path — then take a right turn to get to the next chest at the end of the path. This chest is also located in the Evernight spacetime dimension.

Also read: All Golden Scapegoat puzzle locations and solutions in Abyss of Fate Janusopolis

Basic Treasure Chest #3

From the location of the previous chest, turn around and take the left path. At Oronyx's Shrine turn left, and then take another right to reach this chest.

Basic Treasure Chest #4

Go back to the entrance of the room and stand in front of the collapsed bridge. Don't repair the bridge and instead use it to head to the lower level. You will find the chest behind a pillar, with a Titankin enemy near it.

Basic Treasure Chest #5

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Silent Shroud Space Anchor, and take the stairs down left. Follow the path to reach the treasure chest. Once you open it, a Spirithief will pop up — and you will need to complete the Spirithief challenge to claim this chest.

Also read: All Spirithieves locations in Abyss of Fate Janusopolis

Basic Treasure Chest #6

Teleport back to the Silent Shroud Space Anchor. This time, take the stairs down and follow the path. You will come across a treasure chest not far along, with two Titankin enemies near it.

Basic Treasure Chest #7

From the previous location, enter through the door on the right, and head down the stairs. Enter through another door to reach a passageway with a lot of fallen pillars and broken bridges. After entering the passage, turn left and use Oronyx's Shrine of Prayers to manifest a special rewinding ability (called the Realm of Ages).

Keep using this ability to restore the broken pillars. After restoring one broken pillar, you will reach a broken bridge. Repair it to get to the other side, where you will need to repair another broken pillar. Once restored, you will find the treasure chest on the left, with a Titankin enemy beside it.

Also read: How to unlock the Dreamshroud Mausoleum Space Anchor in Abyss of Fate Janusopolis

Precious Treasure Chest #8

From the previous location, head further down the passageway and repair one more broken pillar. You will find a Precious Chest on the left, with a Titankin enemy near it.

Opening this chest will start a Spirithief challenge, which you will need to complete to open the chest.

Basic Treasure Chest #9

Use Janus' Hidden Passage device to change the direction (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Silent Shroud Space Anchor and head straight north to reach the Janus' Hidden Passage device. Click on the "Change direction" option, and then the "Enter the Hidden Passage" option. Rotate the clues accordingly to reveal the hidden passage, and teleport to it.

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #9 (Image via HoYoverse)

Once here, you will find the treasure chest in a corner of the room.

Basic Treasure Chest #10

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #10 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Everdream Gate Space Anchor. Turn right (facing straight east) and you will see a treasure chest in front of the wall in the distance.

Basic Treasure Chest #11

Teleport back to the Everdream Gate Space Anchor. This time, turn left and take the path past the Garmentmaker down three flights of stairs. Walk past the two Titankin enemies to the treasure chest situated on a ledge outside.

Also read: How to obtain and use Celestial Ambrosia in Honkai Star Rail

Basic Treasure Chest #12

Teleport back to the Everdream Gate Space Anchor and enter the next room through the gate in the north. Here, use Oronyx's Shrine to change the room to Dawn spacetime (if it is not already in this spacetime). Take the path on the left, repair the fallen bridge, and cross it.

Once you cross the bridge, it will collapse again. Now turn around and head down the bridge, and turn left. The treasure chest will be at the end of the corridor (with a Titankin enemy in front of it).

Basic Treasure Chest #13

From the previous location, turn around and take the left path to reach Oronyx's Shrine. Perform a Miracle to change the spacetime to Evernight.

Making sure that the Miracle Orb is not shining on the stairs right beside Oronyx's Shrine, head upwards. Follow the path up the stairs and then back down. Finally, turn right to reach the treasure chest.

Also read: All Verax Leo locations in Eternal Holy City Okhema

Basic Treasure Chest #14

Teleport back to the Everdream Gate Space Anchor and enter the room via the gate again. Turn left, follow the path, and restore the bridge using Oronyx's Prayers. Cross the bridge again and operate the Hand of Zagreus.

From the uppermost level, pick up the 'celestial orb' and place it on the tray on the right. Then, disengage the Hand of Zagreus and go stand on the tray to the left. You will now be taken to the uppermost floor.

From here, use Janus' Hidden Passage to go to the other side of the corridor — where you will find a treasure chest on your right.

Basic Treasure Chest #15

From the previous location, turn right and follow the path till you reach Oronyx's Shrine. Perform a "miracle" to change the spacetime to Evernight. Walk further down the corridor and claim the treasure chest.

Basic Treasure Chest #16

Turn around and head back to Janus' Hidden Passage. Use it again to cross over to the other side of the corridor, where there will now be a treasure chest you can claim.

Precious Treasure Chest #17

Use Janus' Hidden Passage again to go to the other end of the corridor. Then, go to Oronyx's Shrine and change the spacetime to Dawn.

Use Zagreus' Hand to lay a bridge so you can cross over. Disengage Zagreus' Hand and use the bridge you just built to head to the small room with a Precious Chest and Furiae Troupe enemies.

Precious Treasure Chest #18

Go back to Oronyx's Shrine, and change the spacetime to Evernight once again.

Next, use Janus' Hidden Passage to return to the other side of the corridor.

Once here, turn around and click on the "Change Direction" option on Janus' Hidden Device. The device will now point to the lower level. Use it to teleport, and once on the lower level — a Precious treasure chest will be right in front.

Basic Treasure Chest #19

Teleport back to Everdream Gate and enter the room once again. Make sure the spacetime is in Dawn, and take the left path. Restore the bridge, let it collapse behind you, and go down to Oronyx's Shrine on the lower level.

At Oronyx's Shrine, perform a Miracle and change the spacetime to Evernight. Then, return to the previously collapsed bridge — which will now be rebuilt (due to it being in a different spacetime). Standing a short distance away from the bridge, use a Basic Attack on one of the objects holding the bridge up to make it collapse again. Walk up the bridge to reach the treasure chest.

Basic Treasure Chest #20

Location of Basic Treasure Chest #20 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Theophany Chamber Space Anchor. Turn right and you will find a treasure chest hidden behind a destructible object.

Also read: Try to retrieve the weight behind the fence: Honkai Star Rail Amphoreus puzzle solution

Follow Sportskeeda for more Honkai Star Rail news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.