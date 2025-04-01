5 best things to look forward to in Honkai Star Rail in April 2025

With April starting, Trailblazers are excited for yet another month of packed Honkai Star Rail content. Like the previous month, this one will bring in exciting activities, events, and most importantly, a brand-new update — the HSR version 3.2. The massive amount of content that will be released alongside the patch should keep players busy for a while.

Ad

This article lists five things in Honkai Star Rail that Trailblazers should look forward to in April 2025.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

5 things in Honkai Star Rail that players should look forward to in April 2025

1) The release of Honkai Star Rail version 3.2

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As per the official announcement, the HSR version 3.2 patch will debut on April 9, 2025. With the update’s release, numerous brand-new content will become available to players across every server. Moreover, Castorice, the new Remembrance character, will be featured in the Warp banner.

A new Trailblaze Mission will also be added to the title, allowing players to discover more secrets about the new destination, Amphoreus. Besides, Trailblazers will get a decent amount of Stellar Jades right after the patch releases as compensation for the mandatory maintenance before the update drops.

Ad

2) Commencement of version 3.3 Closed Beta test

Cipher from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

As usual, the Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 Closed Beta test is expected to commence in April 2025. Generally, the Closed Beta test of an update commences one day before a major patch drops. HoYoverse has been following the same pattern for a couple of years, and they will likely stick to the schedule for this beta test, as well.

Ad

During the Closed Beta test, individuals who get access to the unreleased content will be able to test two of the upcoming characters, Cipher and Hyacine.

3) Anaxa’s debut

Anaxa's banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Anaxa, the newest Erudition character, will debut with the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.2. Since the second half will start on April 30, 2025, players will be able to roll for this 5-star character on the same day.

Ad

Anaxa will be featured alongside his signature Light Cone and several 4-star characters — three to be exact. As per the official information from the version 3.2 special program livestream, Moze, Serval, and Dan Heng will be featured in his limited-time banner.

4) Honkai Star Rail’s second anniversary

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since Honkai Star Rail was released on April 26, 2023, the title will be two years old this month. To celebrate this joyous occasion, the developers prepared several freebies for players who supported the title since its release.

Once April 26, 2025, arrives, players will receive several gifts in their in-game mailbox. However, they can only open one, netting them rewards like Stellar Jades and more. Keep in mind that, no matter which gift you will open, the rewards will always be the same.

Ad

5) Free copy of a limited-time 5-star character

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from all the new events and content scheduled to be released in April 2025, Trailblazers will receive a free copy of either Luocha or Ruan Mei. Since players must choose one of the two limited-time 5-star characters, they should think wisely before making their decision.

As detailed during the HSR version 3.2 special program live telecast, players will receive a special currency when the update drops. They can spend this currency to claim a free copy of either Ruan Mei or Luocha.

Ad

For more articles on this gacha title, check out the following topics:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.