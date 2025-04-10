5 reasons to get Castorice in Honkai Star Rail

With Castorice’s debut in Honkai Star Rail, many Traiblazers have already pulled for the unit. This newly released 5-star Remembrance character can easily deal an absurd amount of damage to her opponents and summon a memosprite. That said, some players haven’t pulled yet due to various reasons.

This article lists five reasons why you should be pulling for Castorice in Honkai Star Rail version 3.2.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

Five reasons why you should get Castorice in Honkai Star Rail version 3.2

1) Castorice is one of the best Remembrance damage dealers

Castorice in HSR (Image via HoYoverse)

After Aglaea, Castorice is the second Remembrance character in Honkai Star Rail. The latter can easily deal an absurd amount of Quantum damage with her abilities and memosprite, Netherwing.

Unlike the first Remembrance character, Aglaea, Castorice is able to deal decent damage without proper investment. The former requires the perfect Relic and Planar Ornament sets to shine on the battlefield. If you are looking for a good DPS unit, then Castorice is the one you should get in HSR version 3.2.

2) Very little chance of getting overshadowed by other units

Aglaea won't overshadow Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)

While some of the new characters have a chance of getting overshadowed by other units from the identical field, Castorice won’t be affected by this. Although she is the second Remembrance character ever released in this gacha title, this Chrysos Heir can deal the most damage when comparing the two units.

Because of that, there is a high chance that Castorice won’t get overshadowed by other DPS units.

3) The perfect DPS character for every end-game activity

Castorice can easily clear most end-game activities (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Since most DPS characters have a unique kit and specialize in dissimilar playstyles, one can rarely be used in every type of end-game activity that Honkai Star Rail offers. As for Castorice, she can be used in all such activities without losing any effectiveness while fighting. This is because her memosprite’s attacks deal AoE (Area of Effect) damage.

Hence, if you want a DPS character that can be used in any one of the end-game activities, you should get Castorice in HSR version 3.2.

4) Exceptional character design and animations

Besides the fact that Castorice is a meta-defining DPS unit in Honkai Star Rail, her character design is one of a kind. From the unit’s model to ability animations, they are breathtaking. Many players tend to pull for characters not because of how good they perform while fighting but because of how beautiful a character’s design and animations are.

When fighting, Castorice can be seen slashing the space behind her with her scythe and summoning her memosprite from another dimension.

5) Building Castorice is easy compared to most DPS units in Honkai Star Rail

A Planar Ornament piece with HP main stat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Building a DPS unit can be a little hectic since you have to keep an eye out for various stats while farming Relics. As Castorice’s abilities scale with HP, you only need to look for the aforementioned stat. Moreover, she doesn’t require much SPD; hence, you can just use boots with HP as its main stat.

If you are confused about how to build Castorice in Honkai Star Rail, you can check out our build guide.

Check out the following articles related to Honkai Star Rail:

