Best characters for Life Should Be Cast to Flames in Honkai Star Rail

Life Should be Cast to Flames will become available in Honkai Star Rail in just a couple of days. Players eagerly waiting for the upcoming limited-time 5-star, Anaxa, will likely pull for this item to boost the unit’s fighting prowess. Besides the aforementioned character, Trailblazers can also equip the gear on other playable units as long as they follow the Erudition Path.

For those curious, this article takes a look at Honkai Star Rail characters you can pair with Life Should Be Cast to Flames.

Exploring Life Should be Cast to Flames’ unique effect in Honkai Star Rail

Life Should Be Cast to Flames can grant the following effect when an Erudition character equips it in Honkai Star Rail:

"Smelt – When the wearer’s turn starts, regenerates 10 Energy. If the enemy target has a Weakness implanted by the wearer, increases the wearer’s DMG dealt to it by 60%. When an enemy target gets attacked by the wearer, the wearer decreases the target’s DEF by 12%, lasting for 2 turns. The same types of effects cannot stack."

Best characters to pair with Life Should Be Cast to Flames in Honkai Star Rail

Anaxa

Anaxa (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Life Should Be Cast to Flames is Anaxa’s signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail, it’s a no-brainer that he will be the best character to pair with the item. This 5-star features a unique mechanic, which allows its wielder to deal additional damage to the adversaries when the former inflicts a Weakness Type.

Since Anaxa’s kit allows him to do that, he can utilize this Light Cone to its full potential. Hence, you should consider getting this LC if you pull for the aforementioned unit.

Argenti

Argenti (Image via HoYoverse)

While other Erudition characters cannot plant Weakness on the adversaries, they cannot use Life Should Be Cast to Flames to its maximum potential. However, the Light Cone is still quite useful on other units following the identical Path. Among all, you can pair this item with Argenti in Honkai Star Rail.

Although Argenti cannot use the 60% damage boost, the additional 12% DEF reduction effect will significantly help him deal an exceptional amount of damage. Since he will be attacking the enemies a lot, he can constantly activate this effect.

Qingque

Qingque (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Another Erudition character that can be paired with Life Should Be Cast to Flames in Honkai Star Rail. Like Argenti, Qingque won’t be able to use this item’s 60% damage boost, as she cannot plant a Weakness on an enemy.

However, the 10 Energy regeneration is quite beneficial for Qingque, as it allows her to trigger her Ultimate quite often, allowing her to deal a decent amount of damage.

